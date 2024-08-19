Sailor’s Positivity Fuels Success



PERRINE, Florida - Managing the roles of a single parent, a sole provider, head of household, full-time professional and supervisor, is demanding for one person. These are the roles that Engineman 1st Class Clarisa Morel fulfills successfully and with a smile, earning her the title of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Sailor in the Spotlight, August 19, 2024.



“We value Sailors, like Petty Officer Morel, who lead from the front,” said Cmdr. Johnny R. Lykins, Jr., commanding officer, NTAG Miami. “She is a prime example of the correlation between attitude and success. You can achieve anything you set out to do with the right mindset. NTAG Miami and its leadership recognize hard work from recruiters like her tasked with finding the next generation of quality Sailors to man the fleet.”



Morel has been a successful recruiter for the past two years but it’s her demeanor that makes her unique. Her immediate supervisor, Chief Navy Counselor (Recruiter) Patricia Arteagatirado, division leading chief petty officer, Division ONE, NTAG Miami, is moved by her Sailor’s consistent positivity.



“No matter how much she has going on, she still comes into the office with a smile every day and crushes it,” said Arteagatirado. “She is like a superhero.”



EN1 Morel is a 2015 graduate of Passaic High School in Passaic, New Jersey, where she was born and raised, along with her two brothers, by her parents who migrated from the Dominican Republic. The family remains together and has since relocated to Miami-Dade County.



Her brother, Felix Morel, was also an engineman in the Navy and served on active duty from 2013 to 2017.



“I come from a low-income family,” said Morel. “I wanted the benefits the Navy offers but also to follow in my brother’s footsteps so in August of 2015 I shipped off to boot camp.”



A Navy career offers benefits such as competitive pay, healthcare, training and retirement. Sailors are provided the opportunity to support themselves, their families, and their ambitions.



Dependable health care and pay are important for Morel who takes care of her parents and her three-year-old daughter with special needs.



In her personal life, Morel says her daughter is her focus but as the recruiter-in-charge at Navy Recruiting Station Perrine, she focuses on her team’s and recruits’ success.



“I wanted to recruit because I love helping people,” said Morel. “I’m most proud of becoming a mentor and being able to be an example to others. I share my wisdom with my Sailors and recruits so that they may find their own success. It’s about seeing a smile on applicants’ faces and impacting lives.”



EN1 Morel leads by example. Since her arrival at NTAG Miami in 2022, she has earned a Navy Commendation Medal, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and most recently, was promoted to the E6 pay grade via the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP). MAP authorizes commanding officers the opportunity to recognize their best personnel in paygrades E5 and below by advancing them when they are ready for the next level of responsibility.



“It was so humbling because for the first time I felt like I was being seen for who I am and for my work ethic,” said Morel about her promotion. “I owe it all to my chief, Chief Arteagatirado.”



Arteagatirado shares her sentiment about Morel in one brief statement.



“She is a testament to the phrase that says, ‘not all heroes wear capes.’”



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



