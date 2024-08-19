WE Council promotes engagement, organizational health

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Workforce Engagement Council recently joined Defense Contract Management Agency’s professional landscape to promote Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility initiatives and support organizational health.



The WE Council consists of several chartered members, who are assigned based on their agency-specific leadership responsibilities, and 11 rotating volunteer members representing regions, directorates, civilians and military personnel across the agency.



Heather Roberts-Wrenn, DCMA’s WE program manager, said she wanted to establish a council to improve inclusive activities for the workforce.



“In previous organizations I worked in, they had diversity and inclusion councils, which were highly effective in implementing positive change in the D&I space,” she said. “Due to this model as a best practice, I wanted to implement a DEIA Council within DCMA. We have since adapted the name to be even more expansive to Workforce Engagement.”



As an important driver of the agency’s DEIA initiatives, Roberts-Wrenn said the WE council has a lot on its plate to create a lasting foundation.



“The short-term goals for the WE Council include establishing a charter and reviewing and publishing the agency’s DEIA Strategic Plan,” she said. “Long-term goals will be determined by our DEIA Strategic Plan and could include projects like establishing Employee Resource Groups, DEIA awards, a DEIA dashboard, a hiring manager’s resource guide, or a best-practice audit checklist for units to create an environment of high workforce engagement.”



The volunteer members were chosen from nearly 130 applicants by the five-person panel. Volunteers will serve on a rotating basis for two-year terms. Each year, five volunteers will be replaced by new applicants.



“The folks at DCMA are passionate about our agency and want to make it a better place for everyone to work,” said Roberts-Wrenn. “DEIA is, by definition, inclusive of everyone, and everyone has a stake in making our workplace more inclusive of the diverse perspectives, ideas and backgrounds we all bring to the table. I couldn’t be more pleased with our volunteers. They are engaged, bring thoughtful contributions to the table and are clearly invested in what we’re doing.”



One of the chartered members is Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande, DCMA’s senior enlisted advisor.



“I hope to leverage my interactions with senior leaders, as well as the DCMA workforce dispersed across the globe, to find trends in opportunities that we can share and trends in areas we need to improve upon,” he said. “Cross-communication is very critical to the success of the council’s mission.”



The council represents a talented group from all walks of life, said Akande, and he looks forward to sharing perspectives on different topics to foster a positive work climate.



“The WE Council mission is important to me because I am very passionate about bringing the best out of people,” he said. “Everyone has a story to tell, and it is very important that we listen to ensure their voices are heard. People are the number one asset of any organization, and for that organization to thrive, the people must be at their best to carry out the mission. An environment where dignity and respect are reciprocal, builds trust, and fosters teamwork and productivity.”



The agency’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office also maintains a role on the council to provide guidance and ensure the development and execution of initiatives, said Constance Goodwin, EEO deputy director.



“Working groups that focus on employee engagement for the purpose of ensuring equity and equality are paramount to the success of an organization because they facilitate a diverse and inclusive environment where employees can thrive,” she said. “I envision the WE Council will be beneficial for capturing employee viewpoints regarding improvements that will ensure employee wellbeing and sense of belonging. Thus, the efforts of the WE Council will become a ‘best practice’ for improving the agency’s culture, making DCMA a premier employer.”

