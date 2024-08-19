Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines Extend Network Access for Yap Catholic High School, Enhancing Educational Opportunities

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine, Cpl. Aden Thomas, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine, Cpl. Aden Thomas, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, helps feed a protective conduit during a network extension investment project for Yap Catholic High School as part of exercise Koa Moana 24 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, Aug. 12 - 13, 2024. The project’s purpose was to extend the current network to two adjacent classrooms and their library to improve connectivity is provide for the students to access their course material. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo by Gunnery Sgt. Justin Laws) see less | View Image Page

YAP, Federated States of Micronesia – In a demonstration of partnership, U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group of Koa Moana 24 recently completed an infrastructure enhancement project at Yap Catholic High School. This initiative highlights the strong commitment the U.S. has for their partner the Federated States of Micronesia, underscoring the Marines' dedication to supporting local communities in the region.



For three years, Yap Catholic High School, a school that educates a third of all high school students on the island, had faced significant challenges in expanding its network access to additional classrooms, impacting students’ ability to engage with digital learning resources. Technical and logistical challenges had stalled the school’s efforts to extend its existing connectivity. This changed when a team of Marines from Combat Logistics Detachment West recognized an opportunity to apply their expertise.



Gunnery Sgt. Justin Laws, a network chief with the detachment, spearheaded the initiative. His team successfully extended the school’s network by installing over 100 meters of new fiber, connecting two previously unserved classrooms to the school’s Internet Service Provider switch. To ensure strong and reliable connectivity, the Marines utilized Power over Ethernet adapters, enabling students to access their course materials via routers installed in each classroom.



Additionally, the Marines ran a new network line to the school library, enhancing connectivity and eliminating a hazardous overhead line that had previously been a safety concern. This modification was made in direct response to a request from Principal Michael Wiencek, who had long been concerned about the risk posed by the line.



Principal Wiencek expressed his profound gratitude for the Marines’ contributions. "This project had been on our wish list for some time, but we lacked the necessary resources and expertise," said Wiencek. "Gunnery Sgt. Laws, who was already collaborating with us on a Young Island Readers project, immediately offered his assistance when we discussed our network issues. Not only did he provide expert recommendations, but he and his team also took on the task of installation themselves. Our students now have reliable internet access across all classrooms, which will greatly enhance their learning experience and support our initiative to provide each student with a Chromebook, keeping them competitive on a global scale."



"Koa Moana 24 is about building stronger relationships with our partners in the Pacific, and this project is a perfect example of how we can make a positive impact through collaboration," said Lt. Col. Brian McCarthy, the commanding officer of Koa Moana 24. "The Marines took this challenge head-on, and their work here communicates exactly who we aim to be – Marines of character.”



For the Marines, this initiative was more than just a technical endeavor; it was an opportunity to exemplify the spirit of partnership central to the Koa Moana 24 mission. Gunnery Sgt. Laws emphasized the value of the project for both the school and the Marines involved. "Understanding the positive impact this would have on the school and community made our efforts incredibly rewarding. It was a privilege to contribute our skills to ensure continued educational opportunities."



As students return to Yap Catholic High School on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, they will not only benefit from the newly enhanced network but will also have the chance to interact with the Marines through sports and social activities, further deepening the bond between the community and the service members.



This project stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia. Through initiatives like Koa Moana 24, the U.S. Marine Corps continues to reinforce its commitment to Pacific Island communities, fostering cooperation and ensuring regional stability.



As Yap Catholic High School students log into their newly connected classrooms, they do so with the reassurance that their education is supported by a global partnership devoted to their future.