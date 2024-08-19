The Piñeiro effect: elevating leadership in and beyond the Air Force

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.— Manny Piñeiro spent 32 years serving in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Today, he is an executive coach and professional speaker, using his past experiences to inspire and motivate the next generation of warfighters in leadership, resiliency, and accountability.



Piñeiro's career testifies to his commitment to service. He was called upon to serve as the First Sergeant Special Duty Manager, advising the United States Air Force on matters affecting 2,700 First Sergeants and nearly 600,000 Airmen and their families. He guided training and policy development efforts to ready Airmen for wartime missions.



"What motivates me to continue engaging and inspiring Airmen, even after retiring, is the opportunity to give back," said Piñeiro. "I’ve been blessed and given so much, and I feel it’s my duty to share those experiences to help others grow. There's no better way to ensure that you're making the most of the time you have."



Piñeiro is a compelling storyteller and an empathetic speaker who resonates with all audiences. He deployed in support of Operations Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom, giving him a deep understanding of the rigors of military service. His experiences at the front lines inform his teachings on resilience and leadership.



"Resilience isn't just about bouncing back. It's about adapting and growing stronger in the face of adversity," he explained. "In the military, we are often tested to our limits. My hope is that I can help Airmen first realize their inner strength and then use it to get through hard times."



Outside the military, Piñeiro is a member of the Flatter Speaker's Bureau and an impact coach for Impact Human Performance. He shapes his talks on conflict resolution, diversity and inclusion, and teambuilding to his audience. His work overseas with military partners, as the first-ever enlisted senior non-commissioned officer under the Undersecretary of International Affairs, expanded his view of leadership.



"Leadership crosses borders," Piñeiro said. "Whether you are leading a squadron in the Air Force or guiding a corporate team, it's all the same. It's about building trust, fostering collaboration, and reaching for excellence."



For Piñeiro, the mission is to "make every moment of the journey worth it," a philosophy that guides his approach to speaking and coaching. He values every interaction as the opportunity to make a real difference.



"In my talks, I emphasize the importance of making time count," Piñeiro said. "It's valuable to you if you're doing it the way you planned it. Sometimes it won’t work out, but if you adapt and remain flexible, you'll be able to meet the challenges that come your way."



Piñeiro believes it is crucial for retired military leaders to stay connected with active-duty personnel.



"If this is a culture that has built you to be the person you are, then giving back to that community is essential," he said. "It’s about providing insight and making someone’s life a little better. If you can get one person’s attention, that’s all that matters."



With deep insight into life in the military and a strong sense of leadership, Piñeiro has continued to serve by empowering those in uniform to succeed in their careers and their lives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 18:13 Story ID: 478977 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Piñeiro effect: elevating leadership in and beyond the Air Force, by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.