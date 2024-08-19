From the Track to the Tarmac

Before putting on the uniform, Staff Sgt. Heaven Douglas, 139th Comptroller Flight, broke records and competed on one of the world’s biggest stages: the Olympic Trials. As a standout hammer thrower for the University of Central Missouri, Douglas shattered records, earned national titles, and performed at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Despite her success in track and field, life led her in a new direction—one where she would trade her athletic ambitions for a growing family and a fulfilling career in the Air National Guard.

For Douglas, the military wasn’t always the plan. With a desire to start a family and facing high medical costs in civilian life, the decision to join was straightforward. What began as a part-time commitment quickly evolved into a full-time career as a customer service specialist in the finance office.

“I really like finance, and I really like the people I work with,” she shared. “It makes a big difference.”

In her track and field days during college, Douglas tapped into a determination and competitiveness, leading to significant achievements, including breaking the Division II record in the hammer throw, and winning nationals for the hammer throw three times over. During her senior year, Douglas was invited to the Olympic Trials where she won fifth place. Reflecting on her time in track and field, Douglas fondly recalls the camaraderie and hard work. She still carries many skills from her athletic career into her military career.

“You have to be very determined and that just carried over really well. Here we put in a lot of hours of work, just like I did then,” she said.

Now balancing military life and motherhood, Douglas finds fulfillment in the Guard, appreciating the work-life balance it offers. With a three-year-old and another child on the way, she embraces her new chapter, grateful for the opportunities and relationships that both track and the military have provided.

