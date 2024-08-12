Back to School with Areli Gibson

As summer draws to a close, Aviano’s schools have opened their doors to a new school year on Aug. 19.



Parents and students aren’t the only ones who looking forward to a brand-new school year, staff like Areli Gibson, Aviano Elementary School special education teacher’s aide, are just as excited for another year of school.



“I’m actually going to be working with the same students as last year,” said Gibson. “So I’m really excited since I already know them and how I can best assist them.”



While she’s looking forward to reconnecting with familiar faces, Gibson is equally thrilled about all the new faces she will meet in the coming year.



“We had quite a few teachers that retired last year, so we’re excited to work with the new teachers we’re getting and seeing their fresh perspective,” said Gibson. “I’ll be working with a new teacher too, so I’m looking forward to teaching and learning with her.”



On top of bringing in new teachers, Aviano Elementary is also offering new classes. The Sure Start Program is a comprehensive early childhood education learning program offered to children at overseas installations, but the selection process is strict and the availability low. To counter these limitations, Aviano Elementary has expanded the Sure Start Program into the Universal Pre-K Program. This brand-new initiative expands the availability of Sure Start’s curriculum and Gibson is eager to see it in effect.



“The Sure Start teacher would always get a lot of applicants, double or even triple the slots we had available,” said Gibson. “Now we can accommodate all of them instead of having to choose.”



Gibson has also assisted the older Aviano Elementary students in preparing for their upcoming year with new equipment. For the first time in Aviano Elementary’s history, third and fourth graders will receive a laptop to help with their studies.



“I’ve been helping get everything settled and assigning a laptop to each student,” Gibson said. “It’s been a tough four or so days of work, but we got there.”



A new school year brings with it new opportunities, whether it’s new lessons to learn or new friends to meet, and Gibson is ready to be a part of it.



“For me, it’s just about being in the classroom, working with the students and helping out the students who need it,” said Gibson. “That’s what I love the most.”

