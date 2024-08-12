Photo Story: August 2024 UH-60 Black Hawk training operations at Fort McCoy for CSTX 86-24-02

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by an aircrew with the 5th Battalion, 159th...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by an aircrew with the 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Battalion of Fort Eustis, Va., conducts operations on the cantonment area Aug. 8, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations for the 87th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at the installation. The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up, said service officials at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The helicopter is a regular fixture every year at Fort McCoy, Wis., particularly during major exercises such as the Combat Support Training Exercise. Black Hawk crews support a wide variety of Guard and Reserve training on the post regularly. Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters operated by aircrews with the 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Battalion of Fort Eustis, Va., conducted operations on the cantonment area Aug. 7-8, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations for the 87th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at the installation.



The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up, said service officials at Redstone Arsenal, Ala.



The helicopter is a regular fixture every year at Fort McCoy, Wis., particularly during major exercises such as the Combat Support Training Exercise.



Black Hawk crews support a wide variety of Guard and Reserve training on the post regularly. Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”