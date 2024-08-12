15th MEU Marines, Sailors volunteer at Damupo Village community relations event

CAMP MUJUK, South Korea (Aug. 17, 2024) — More than 90 Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, and the 31st MEU conducted a joint community beautification project with 40 local teachers and students in Damupo Village, South Korea, Aug. 17.



The volunteers endured more than 90-degree heat (30 degrees C) as they came together to paint walls in the village white as part of a reoccurring community service project aimed at helping increase tourism and bring new residents to Damupo.



This community relations event is one in a series of partnered events by the 15th MEU with local communities and Republic of Korea Armed Forces service members to demonstrate commitment to the ROK-U.S Alliance and shared appreciation for Korean culture and communities.



The village of Damupo sits along the ocean, and the stark contrast of the white walls with blue waters could be compared to other seaside tourist locations like Santorini, Greece.



Projects like this are an effort to boost tourism and resident populations in the village, as well as highlight its proud maritime history.



Elements of the 15th MEU are currently located in South Korea to conduct integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to contribute toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula.

