News Release: 27th SOW mourns loss of deployed Airman

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Wright, 28, of Palm Bay, Florida, died Aug. 15, 2024, in a non-combat related incident at an undisclosed location.



Wright was assigned to the 27th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, here, and was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



The incident is under investigation.



“Tristen was a force for good within the 27 SOLRS and beyond,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Brent Escay, 27th SOLRS commander “He was the kind of supervisor who took the privilege of leading and mentoring Airmen seriously. He cared deeply for the Airmen in his flight and volunteered actively within the local community. We’ll never forget how his infectious smile could light up a room.”



Wright enlisted on Aug. 23, 2016, and had been assigned to the 27th SOLRS as a materiel management specialist since 2019. He was previously assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan, from 2017 to 2019.



“These are our most difficult days. Tristen had a positive impact across the entire Cannon family and local community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “We are committed to taking care of Tristen’s family and teammates affected by this tragedy. His family and friends remain in our thoughts and prayers.”



Wright had previously deployed in support of OPERATIONS Resolute Support and Inherent Resolve.



His decorations include a U.S. Air and Space Force Commendation Medal, a U.S. Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters and “C” devices, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal with one oak leaf cluster, a Global War on Terrorism Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.



