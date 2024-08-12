Photo Story: Soldiers with 612th Engineer Detachment complete Fort McCoy sidewalk troop project during CSTX 86-24-02

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 612th Engineer Detachment (Utilities) of Duluth,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 612th Engineer Detachment (Utilities) of Duluth, Minn., work on a sidewalk troop project Aug. 12, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The engineers replaced 220 feet of sidewalk on the project. The work was done while the Soldiers were at Fort McCoy for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02. Completing troops projects at the installation is very important, according to Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works. The projects help troops get the training they need, and the post benefits from the work they do, such as improving Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 612th Engineer Detachment (Utilities) of Duluth, Minn., worked on a sidewalk troop project in mid-August 2024 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The engineers replaced 220 feet of sidewalk on the project.



The work was done while the Soldiers were at Fort McCoy for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02.



Completing troops projects at the installation is very important, according to Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works.



The projects help troops get the training they need, and the post benefits from the work they do, such as improving Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”