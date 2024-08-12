Army Career Week Hits NOLA High Schools for Live, Interactive Job Demos

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    NEW ORLEANS — Local high schools welcome Army Career Week featuring in-classroom visits from teams of specially trained Soldiers and three (3) mobile trailers filled with interactive simulators which demonstrate jobs in the U.S. Army, August 19 -23, 8:30a.m. to 2:30p.m. each day.
    Army Career Week offers high schools throughout the area an opportunity to engage special operations Soldiers like Military Working Dog Handlers (MWDH), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Specialists and Observer Coaches/Trainers (OCT); then take a hands-on adventure using immersive technology showcasing Army jobs.
    “We worked hard to bring a valuable experience to students in New Orleans to understand the lifestyle of Army careers, while communicating life-enhancing benefits it offers…in a fun way.” New Orleans Recruiting Company Capt. Matthew Gimenez, said. “Our trailers have an amusing, gaming-styled setup that always goes over extremely well with students, and surprisingly faculty and staff who join the fun.”
    The trailers available for the week’s events are the American Soldier Adventure; the Army Entertainment Trailer; and the Army Medical Semi-truck.
    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot display, a Night Vision Interactive Exhibit and XM-25 Weapons Simulator are a few demonstrations aboard the American Soldier Adventure, along with an Pistol Simulator and a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) simulator.
    The Army Medical Semi-Truck includes a state-of-the-art patient simulator called the SimMan® 3G with human attributes that create a life-like training environment, while the Army Entertainment Trailer offers the thrill of flight simulators, distracted-driving demo with a pedal carts and impairment goggles.

    American Soldier Adventure
    August 19 Lakeshore High
    August 20 Bonnabel High
    August 21 Pearl River High
    August 22 JCFA-East
    August 23 S. Lafourche High

    Army Medical Semi-truck
    August 19 Slidell High
    August 20 Hahnville High
    August 21 Covington High
    August 22 Sarah T. Reed High
    August 23 Northshore High

    Army Entertainment Trailer
    August 19 S. Terrebonne High
    August 20 Belle Chase High
    August 21 McMain High
    August 22 Bogalusa High
    August 23 Salmen High

    MWDH/ EOD/ OCT
    August 19 Kenner Discovery
    August 20 Belle Chase High
    August 21 McMain High
    August 22 JCFA-East
    August 23 Salmen High



    1st Lt. Marta Grivins marta.r.grivins.mil@army.mil or (616)-250-7137, or reach out to our office at usarmy.knox.usarec.list.3tbn-apa@army.mil.

