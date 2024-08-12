Combatting Critters: 52nd CES Entomology keeps Spangdahlem

Tucked away in a corner of Spangdahlem Air Base, a team of five assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron pest management flight, also known as Entomology, work hard to control wildlife populations on the installation.



The 52nd CES pest management flight is responsible for ensuring the local wildlife does not impede operations, as well as removing animals that pose a hazard to service members and base personnel.



“We prevent pests and diseases from adversely affecting military readiness and operations during peacetime and contingency operations,” said Senior Airman Malvin Mwihaki, 52nd CES pest management journeyman. “Entomology is important to base operations because we eliminate potential risks associated with animals and plants.”



When responding to situations, the team employs a variety of tools such as catch poles, fly traps and microscopes to capture pests, assess potential threats and identify species.



“There are a lot of different species on base, and our tools allow us to really zoom in to see what types we might find,” said Airman 1st Class Jessie Hiatt, 52nd CES pest management journeyman. ”Identifying the specific species does make a huge difference on how we control them.”



On a typical day, pest management Airmen will respond to customer requests, ensure equipment is functional and conduct facility inspections.



“Our office supports Saber Nation in many ways, such as inspecting restaurants on base for pests and cleanliness to ensure Airmen and their families can eat safely,” said Mwihaki. “We also check incoming planes to prevent the entry of foreign pests that could harm us or the surrounding agricultural business.”



Mwihaki added that even though there are some routine aspects of the job, each day is different and entomologists never know what situation they may be called to respond to.



The team also cares for two rescue snakes that play a vital role as a learning aid, helping the Airmen with familiarization and improving confidence when handling pests.



“My favorite part is obviously the snakes here, which we use for training purposes,” said Hiatt. “I love the science, I love the animals, I love the pests and the fact that we are potentially saving someone's life.”



Reflecting on his career, Mwihaki highlights some valuable skills he's gained, such as the significance of teamwork and adaptability.



“Entomology has taught me about teamwork by collaborating with other agencies like public health, natural resources and bio-environmental,” said Mwihaki. “It has also taught me things like how to adapt to unexpected challenges, attention to details and critical thinking.”



While the pest management team may be small in numbers, there is no denying the immense importance of their work.



“I'm really proud of this team, they bring a lot to the table from their diverse knowledge on different pests and their ability to recall information when they're away from their material,” said Tech. Sgt. Aaron Pass, 52nd CES pest management manager. “Each day is different. You never know what phone call you're going to get. Everyone is very dedicated and ready to respond.”

