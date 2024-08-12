FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 80th Training Command Total Army Service School (80TTC) located at Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL), and the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works have once again partnered on real-world-projects to improve training areas and provide Soldiers with real-world experiences. Students gained valuable hands-on experience with heavy equipment rebuilding washed-out roads and inaccessible training areas while helping the garrison reclaim valuable training areas at huge cost savings.



The 80TTC provides plays a critical role for Soldiers that qualify for a new career field (reclassify) by providing many classes throughout the year. The Army offers qualified Soldiers to reclassify which helps with morale and retention as is the case with student Spec. Devon Mina who has been in the Army Reserve for five years and intends to reenlist with the new Military Occupational Skill (MOS) acquired from the latest 12N Heavy Equipment Operator class.

“Periodic heavy rains change the micro topography when slow-running creeks turn into fast-flowing rivers,” said Army Master Sgt. Adam Lindsey, a 12X (Heavy Equipment Operator Instructor) at the 80TTC. “The class project was to dig out the land where three creeks from higher mountain sources join into one river and washed out a trail that is used during training.” The students then covered the culvert with the dirt they dug out at the beginning, packed it down with the proper heavy equipment and then scraped the trail so it can once again be used during training. “All of this MUST be done with safety being paramount during every step of the process,” he added.



“The instructors emphasize safety first, lastly and always,” said Mina who hails from Pearl City, Hawaii. Mina is a 12R (Interior Electrician) and qualified to reclassify as a 12N (Heavy Equipment Operator) upon return to his unit. “Being a 12R was ok, but it’s a lot more exciting operating large equipment like this hydraulic excavator to dig and move dirt around,” said Mina.



The TASS’s 12N course lasts for 26 instruction days and consists of two phases. Students learn how to safely operate different equipment at each phase .



During Phase 1, students learned how to drive and use a hydraulic excavator, a wheel loader (also called a front loader) and a dump truck. During Phase 2’, students learned how to use a motor grader, a scraper (commonly called an earth mover), a roller, a bulldozer and a backhoe loader. “The whole purpose behind this course is to provide Soldiers the opportunity to serve their country while learning a new and challenging occupation in a controlled and safe environment,” said Lindsey.



“I’m from upstate New York and when I graduated from high school, I knew exactly who I wanted to work for, but not necessarily what I wanted to do,” said Army Sgt. Peter Bensen. “I joined the Army Reserves and now that I have found my niche, I plan on serving my 20-years as a Soldier.” Upon successful completion of this course, Army Sgt. Peter Bensen reclassified from a 92F (Petroleum Supply Specialist) to a 12N.



Oklahoma native, Spc. Preston Brazell joined the Regular Army straight out of high school as a is 91E (Allied Trade Specialist (a Welder/Machinist)) and plans to continue his career as a 12N.



“I like what I do, I like who I do it for and I need to serve my country” said Brazell, who has 11 years of service under his belt.



According to the 80TTC Chief of Staff Operations Shane McCullough, this project would cost the Garrison more than a million dollars if a contractor was hired. Instructor Lindsey says there were eleven 12N classes taught thus far in Fiscal Year 2024 which amounts to about 3,000 labor hours-worth of work.



That is just labor hours. Then, there is the cost of equipment that can vary depending on what task is performed, not to mention the fuel for the equipment. FHL DPW Heavy-Equipment-Operator Supervisor Ronald (Ronnie) Rosas says that Soldier support also helps with the reduction of the Garrison’s fuel and equipment maintenance costs.



“When one takes a look at the overall picture of how the 80th TTC contributes to help maintain Fort Hunter Liggett, it is quite impressive,” said Rosas. “The Garrison needs to maintain a safe environment, not only in the cantonment but also in the training areas. This ongoing collaborative effort helps the Garrison get work done while providing the Army’s future heavy equipment operators with hands-on experience.”



Congratulations to the Army Reserve’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators of class 09-24 on a job well done!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 20:31 Story ID: 478772 Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FHL, 80th TC partners to train Army’s newest Heavy Equipment Operators while reclaiming valuable training areas, by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.