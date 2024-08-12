Soldiers with 612th Engineer Detachment complete Fort McCoy sidewalk troop project during CSTX 86-24-02

Photo By Claudia Neve | Soldiers with the 612th Engineer Detachment Utilities of Duluth, Minn., work on a...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Soldiers with the 612th Engineer Detachment Utilities of Duluth, Minn., work on a sidewalk troop project Aug. 12, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The engineers replaced 220 feet of sidewalk on the project. The work was done while the Soldiers were at Fort McCoy for training in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02. Completing troops projects at the installation is very important, according to Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works. The projects help troops get the training they need, and the post benefits from the work they do, such as improving Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 612th Engineer Detachment (Utilities) went to work on an ongoing troop project on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy and replaced a 220-foot section of sidewalk.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said it was a significant amount of work.



Soldiers with the 612th team dug out all of the 220 feet old sidewalk, put in new aggregate on the base, and set in forms to pour concrete for the new stretch of sidewalk.



“Overall, they put in 17 yards of new concrete on the new stretch of sidewalk,” Morrow said.



Units like the 612th have Soldiers who are in the 12N Army military occupational specialty (MOS) and related engineer fields. According to the Army job description for the MOS of 12N, as a horizontal construction engineer, “you’ll operate heavy construction equipment like bulldozers, tractors, backhoes, cranes, excavators, and road graders to help pave the way for fellow Soldiers and to make room for construction projects. Without safe roads to travel, it’s hard for Soldiers to move around, especially in unfamiliar territory. You’ll also assist Army engineers to analyze construction site needs and transport heavy construction equipment from one site to another.”



Learn more about this career and related engineer jobs by visiting https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/career-match/mechanics-engineering/design-develop/12n-horizontal-construction-engineer.html.



The 612th was at Fort McCoy as one of many units participating in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-24-02.



Exercise planners with the 86th said thousands of troops overall participated in the exercise Aug. 3-17.



“CSTX is designed to ensure Army Reserve units are trained and ready, able to bring combat-ready, lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world,” according to the 86th.



Morrow has said in past news articles that any continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



