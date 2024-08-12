FRCSW Employee Honored as Technology All-Star

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. – ShaWanda Weintraub, the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Industrial Supply Branch Manager at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), has been named a Technology All-Star by Women of Color (WOC) magazine. WOC Magazine, with sponsorship from Apple, Google, and RTX, is one of the leading magazines for professional women in STEM and business. Each year the magazine serves as a host of the Women of Color STEM Conference, which recognizes the achievements of women in STEM. .



Weintraub's career started at Kearny High School in San Diego, California through the School to Career Program, which allowed students to gain hands-on experience at Naval Air Station North Island. “At the time, it was the only program of its kind to be offered to a school with a machine shop, manufacturing shop, and a welding shop,” Weintraub recalled.



Weintraub's recognition as a Technology All-Star has left her “honored, excited, [and] shocked.” Among her notable achievements, she has implemented the 4th Party Logistics Process (4PL), improving material acquisition efficiency, and completed the New Leader Program, which developed her leadership skills.



Weintraub's positive attitude has significantly impacted FRCSW's operations. “My impact stems from always coming to work with a smile on my face and approaching all tasks and people with a positive attitude,” she said. Her efforts in advancing RFID technology and creating the FRCSW Receipt Accountability module have streamlined processes and reduced manual work.



As a woman of color in a leadership position, Weintraub has faced challenges but has found support within FRCSW’s ranks. “I overcome challenges by showing everyone that I am willing to work, learn, and help others,” she noted. Mentorship has been crucial in Weintraub's career. She credits leaders like Nancy Bauerlein (Weintraub’s former Production Control Supervisor) and Jim Reiersen (then MRO Industrial Supply Division Director) for their guidance. Adrienne Somerville, Command Operations Group Director at NAVAIR, has also been a significant influence, inspiring Weintraub to pursue higher leadership roles.



Weintraub aims to continue advancing FRCSW's technology. She envisions a future where technology at FRCSW is fully integrated and efficient.



To young women and girls aspiring to pursue careers in technology, Weintraub offers the poem “The Road to Success” by Elekiah Manamela as a source of inspiration. “If you have a spare called determination, an engine called perseverance, insurance called faith and a driver called the lord Jesus Christ, you shall make it to a place called success.”



ShaWanda Weintraub's journey from a high school student to a recognized Technology All-Star showcases her dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence at FRCSW.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:39 Story ID: 478726 Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 60 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSW Employee Honored as Technology All-Star, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.