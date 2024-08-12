Fort Sill Soldier leads specialized K-9 teams at Republican National Convention

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Bernardo Rivera of Fort Sill's 902nd Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Bernardo Rivera of Fort Sill's 902nd Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment stands with members of the U.S. Secret Service during security operations at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — In a display of interagency cooperation and canine capabilities, Staff Sgt. Bernardo Rivera of Fort Sill's 902nd Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment led 100 K-9 teams supporting U.S. Secret Service security operations at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee from July 1-19.



Rivera, a veteran MWD handler with a decade of experience including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, was handpicked by the Army Training and Doctrine Command for this pivotal role. His mission: to coordinate a nationwide contingent of K-9 teams in an unprecedented security operation.



"Coordinating teams from across the country, even as far as Alaska, was both challenging and exhilarating," Rivera said, reflecting on the logistical complexities of the operation.



The scale of the security detail was impressive, with MWD teams assigned to 20 different entry control points and baggage search areas. Working in shifts of up to 12 hours, these teams provided a formidable presence, logging an astounding 4,398 man-hours of coverage.



However, the operation wasn't without its challenges. The sweltering Milwaukee heat posed a significant risk to the dogs, particularly those accustomed to cooler climates. Rivera established a rotation system and arranged for on-site veterinarians to ensure the health and performance of the K-9 units.



"Our biggest concern was the heat affecting the dogs during their long shifts," Rivera said. "We had to be prepared for anything, including replacing overheated dogs with our backup teams."



The success of the operation not only highlighted the importance of MWDs in event security but also showcased Fort Sill's contribution to national security. The unique capabilities of these dogs in explosive detection, coupled with their mobility and adaptability, proved invaluable in ensuring the safety of attendees, including high-ranking officials and delegates.



As the convention concluded without incident, Rivera and his team's experience at the RNC served as a testament to the vital role of Military Working Dogs in safeguarding the nation's most important events and leaders. The insights gained from this operation are expected to enhance preparedness for future high-profile security missions.



Rivera's team continues to support critical missions, including presidential and vice presidential security details. Their work at the RNC and beyond exemplifies the ongoing importance of MWDs in national security.



Reflecting on the operation and the broader significance of the MWD program, Rivera said, "What we accomplished in Milwaukee goes beyond just one event. It's a testament to the incredible bond between handler and dog, the rigorous training we undergo, and our unwavering commitment to national security. These dogs aren't just tools; they're our partners, our protectors, and often, our nation's first line of defense. As long as there are threats to our safety, you can bet that our MWD teams will be there, ready to serve and protect."