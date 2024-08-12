Washington and Thailand strengthen ties during 11th Airman to Airman talks

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Group Photo from the 11th Annual Airman to Airman talks between the Washington Air...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Group Photo from the 11th Annual Airman to Airman talks between the Washington Air National Guard and the Royal Thai Air Force at Camp Murray, Wash., August 7, 2024. The Airman to Airman talks focused on a number of different topics, including Air mobility, interoperability and conversations about space force programs. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Focused on the continued building of strong bonds, the Washington Air National Guard, Pacific Air Forces, and Royal Thai Air Force wrapped up the 11th Airman-to-Airman talks at Camp Murray, Wash., Aug. 8, 2024.



“It’s been a great week and always nice to spend time with old friends and make new ones,” said Brig. Gen. Ken Borchers, commander, Washington ANG. “Having been through a number of these Airman-to-Airman talks, we’ve found some very achievable goals and will work to complete them together.”



The talks focused on several topics to include air mobility, interoperability, and U.S. Space Force programs. The talks also included visits to the Western Air Defense Sector, 143rd Cyber Operations Squadron, 116th Air Support Operations Squadron, and the Joint Operations Center on Camp Murray.



“PACAF understands the immense benefit gained from learning from our partners,” said Air Vice-Marshal Carl Newman, PACAF deputy commander. “The relationships between PACAF, the Washington Air National Guard, and the Royal Thai Air Force strengthen us all.”



Since 2002, the Washington National Guard and the Royal Thai Armed Forces have benefited from a relationship through the National Guard State Partnership Program. This year also marks the 191st year the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States have been military allies and economic partners.



“From the U.S. perspective, Thailand is an incredibly important and key ally,” Newman said.



Air Marshal Krisda Supich, deputy chief of Air Staff for Operations with the Royal Thai Air Force, echoed the sentiments expressed.



“Our goal is to grow our relationships stronger and stronger with the Washington Air National Guard,” Supich said. “These Airman-to-Airman talks will help us increase our exercise capabilities and will be able to take information back to expand those abilities. I feel we came to Washington and accomplished everything that we wanted to do. We built a plan and it is one that we are excited about.”



The next Airman-to-Airman talks are schedule for later this year.



“Thank you again for all your efforts over the week. They will move us forward with our relationships and help our respective countries contribute to the security of our region,” Newman said. “Your work is vitally important.”