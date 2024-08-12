Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids take to the Seas at Norfolk MWR’s Advanced Junior Sailing Camp

    08.02.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Nunes 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    NORFOLK, Virginia -- Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted their annual Advanced Junior Sailing camp at the installations Sailing Center and Marina July 29 through August 2, 2024.

    After completing a Beginners Junior Sailing camp, children, age eight to 12-years-old are eligible to attend the advanced sailing course. This year’s camp, led by Michael Klinck, a certified U.S. Sailing Level 1 instructor volunteering with MWR, had five kids in attendance who have previously
    attended sailing camps.

    “I’ve had these students before for multiple years,” said Klinck. “In advanced sailing we tailor to each students needs individually; we start with a refresher course on basics each morning to understand what they have retained before heading out to the pier.”

    Early each morning, the students begin the day by boarding a Hobie Getaway sailboat, hoisting up two sails and setting up lines on the boat. After setup, Klinck reviews the kids’ work, and once deemed satisfactory, the students released the mooring lines and set sail.

    From the pier, the children navigated out into the harbor and sailed seven miles independently from the Marina under the supervision of Klinck. While on the open water, Klinck taught the students the correct method of sailing using wind direction and the proper conduct for a man overboard. The children take part in similar courses for the rest of their weeklong camp gaining further insight on the importance of proper sailing technique.

    At the end of the week, the students take part in a graduation ceremony, in which they can receive a certification from the marina. This certification gives the kids a lifetime endorsement from the MWR and allows them to rent boats once they are older.

    After the course is completed, the students are invited to take part in a “Family Day and Regatta” event that will be held on August 10, 2024. This event allows the kids to demonstrate their new skill to their families through sailboat racing, obstacle courses and other water-based activities.

    For information on the Advanced Junior Sailing, camp or other sailing courses offered by the NAVSTA Norfolk Sailing Center and Marina visit the MWR website at www.navylifema.com or call 757-444-2918.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 10:16
    Story ID: 478674
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Kids take to the Seas at Norfolk MWR’s Advanced Junior Sailing Camp, by PO3 Jessica Nunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

