Arcane Thunder 24 Builds Partnerships Cross Continents and Domains

AGADIR, Morocco – Over the last two weeks approximately 300 U.S., Allied, and partner Soldiers from four different countries participated in Arcane Thunder 24, a multi-domain warfare exercise spanning the European and African theaters. The exercise synchronized non-lethal effects and connected two strategic locations by integrating new technologies into various warfare domains. This strategic ability gives a decisive edge over potential adversaries in the region.



Col. Patrick Moffett, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force (2nd MDTF), stated “Arcane Thunder 24 will apply non-lethal effects within the multi-domain concept to ensure allied and partner nations have a decisive advantage against potential adversaries across all domains and the human, physical and information dimensions of the operating environment.”



Led by the U.S. Army’s 2nd MDTF, Arcane Thunder 24 stands out as a significant step in defining the capabilities of joint and coalition forces between the European and African theaters. The exercise demonstrated theater-wide synchronization as it unfolded in Germany and Morocco. Morocco hosted the exercise for the first time. The efforts to improve security demonstrate the military cooperation between the United States and Morocco. This iteration of Arcane Thunder showcased the ability of both nations working towards integrating force projection and the modernization of military capabilities.



“Arcane Thunder 24 demonstrated the ability to fully integrate the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces as a combined staff by utilizing cutting edge technology,” Lt. Col. Aaron Ritzema, commander of the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion (MDEB). “The emphasis of Arcane Thunder and synchronizing non-lethal effects advances our partnership in multi-domain operations.”



Arcane Thunder 24 provided the forum for the 2nd MDEB to build on specific capabilities alongside partners in the European and African regions. Specifically, synchronization of effects in the electromagnetic spectrum and non-kinetic domains.



“During the exercise we demonstrated long duration unmanned aerial systems, launched effects, high altitude platforms, unmanned underwater vehicles, and electromagnetic warfare sensors,” said Capt. Amy Karlzen, innovation officer for the 2nd MDEB. “Exercises like Arcane Thunder 24 synchronize our capabilities between allies and partners, and strengthen interoperability, not only across theaters, but across domains.”



2nd MDEB served as the headquarters element for allied and partnered soldiers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and Morocco. Together, they worked in a joint, combined environment to test and synchronize their capabilities in land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains. Exercises like Arcane Thunder 24 are crucial for enhancing interoperability among NATO and partner forces to ensure preparation for future conflict.



A key focus of Arcane Thunder 24 is the testing and evaluation of industry technology. Testing of future equipment is injected into the exercise to assess the U.S. Army’s ongoing modernization efforts. This included a series of complex missions designed to challenge the participating forces’ ability to plan and execute operations that leverage advanced and potential technology. By testing new capabilities, the exercise aims to keep the U.S. and its partners ahead of competitors and adversaries with innovation and technology.



Arcane Thunder 24 boasted the ability to manage multiple command posts spread across more than 3,000 kilometers from Germany to the North Atlantic Ocean and into Morocco. This wide-ranging operation demonstrates the strategic importance of Arcane Thunder 24 in preparing forces to operate effectively in dispersed and dynamic environments. “Arcane Thunder demonstrated our ability to employ new technologies and integrate with a partner nation, all while testing our abilities to deploy the battalion in support of multi-domain operations through the AFRICOM and EUCOM areas of responsibility” said Ritzema.

