Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commanding general, Space and Missile Defense Command...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, commanding general, Space and Missile Defense Command passes the brigade colors to U.S. Army Col. Dani Williams, commander, 100th Missile Defense Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard as a sign of trust in her ability to lead the troops during the change of command ceremony July 11, 2024, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. As the newest commander of the 100th MDB, Williams is also the first female brigade commander in the 20-year history of the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori) see less | View Image Page

Colorado’s 100th Missile Defense Brigade gets first female commander

By Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Lakey-Tamacori



According to data collected by the Department of Defense in 2021, women made up 17.3 percent of the Active Duty force and 21.4 percent of the National Guard and Reserves. The same study reports percentages of women in the U.S. military increasing since 2017. Historically, the military had prohibited women from serving in certain jobs and branches. Over time military policy evolved, empowering future generations of female leaders like U.S. Army Col. Dani Williams, commander, 100th Missile Defense Brigade, Colorado Army National Guard.



Williams took command of the 100th MDB July 11, 2024, becoming the first female brigade commander in the brigade’s 20-year history.



“When I commissioned in 1999, female officers were only allowed in one combat arms branch – Air Defense,” Williams said. “Now the military has female rangers and sappers, we have female officers in the Infantry and Field Artillery, and we have females in all levels of leadership to include the Joint Chiefs of Staff! We get to choose where we can best serve the military rather than what is simply offered to us. There have been so many sacrifices made by female leaders in the last 25 years. It was because of these women I can command the 100th Missile Defense Brigade.”



When she started studying at the University of Alabama, Williams said she wanted to be a doctor. Upon further reflection, she changed programs and earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science and criminal justice with a minor in French. However, the military was never part of the original plan.



“I realized late in my college career I wanted to be part of an organization with a mission much ‘bigger’ than the profession I had in mind,” Williams said. “I knew of the ROTC program at the University of Alabama, but never thought I was really ‘military’ material. I tried it out and loved it.”



Williams is not the first person in her family to join the military, but family did not influence her choice to join the Army or Air Defense Artillery branch.



“I chose Air Defense because I wanted to be different,” said Williams. “My dad is my biggest ‘hype man,’ my biggest cheerleader. He was shocked when I told him I joined ROTC at the University of Alabama and was pursuing a career in the military. Although he was initially surprised, he has never wavered in his support of me. He was my first salute as a newly commissioned second lieutenant and with every promotion and every new position, he continues to praise me. No one has ever believed in me as much as he does every day. And for that, I am truly thankful!”



As Williams progressed in her career, she held a variety of positions. These included serving with the Region I Homeland Response Force, a part of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise, and, most recently, serving with the Chief, National Guard Bureau Action Group.



“It was through these experiences outside of Air Defense where I truly saw how impactful everyone is to the success of the mission,” Williams said. “No matter how small an action may be, the impact can lead to big change.”



The next step in her career was brigade command. The only brigade Williams wanted to command was the 100th MDB.



“This brigade is tasked with conducting a national security mission to defend the United States against the threat of an intercontinental ballistic missile attack,” Williams said. “That sounds pretty darn incredible.”



As the new brigade commander, Williams said she is looking forward to keeping the momentum of current initiatives and pushing them over the finish line. She looks forward to finding ways to improve how critical responsibilities are executed.



“I am excited for the future of the 100th Missile Defense Brigade,” said U.S. Army Gen. (ret.) Daniel Hokanson, 29th chief, NGB. “This is one of the most strategic units in the entire Army, defending the homeland from the threat of intercontinental ballistic missile attacks around-the-clock.”



Commanding a brigade is an achievement.



“I hope my being selected as the first female brigade commander allows other women to feel empowered – to know they can achieve their dreams no matter what the norm is,” Williams said. “I have been lucky to have strong, confident female leaders to emulate throughout my career. These women broke down so many barriers and made them accessible to people like me. The realization I can be that for the next generation is overwhelming and just wicked cool.”