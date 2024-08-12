Photo Story: Black Hawk crews support July 2024 training efforts at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, headquartered in Saint Paul, operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter July 29, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of Black Hawk units regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and they also support numerous training events at the installation each year. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An aircrew with the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, headquartered in Saint Paul, operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter July 29, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Members of Black Hawk units regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy, and they also support numerous training events at the installation each year.



According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations.



The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter.



The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”