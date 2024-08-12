The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the second quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Semaj Cowan, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Asia Douglas, 908th Operations Support Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Timothy Hill, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 2nd Lt. Zachary Anderson, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Ms. Tracey Adams, 908th OSS
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Brad Clark, 908th Wing Staff
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 13:41
|Story ID:
|478605
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 2nd Quarter 2024, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.