Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue missing diver 24 miles east of Bald Head Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued a missing 54-year-old male diver Monday, 24 miles east of Bald Head Island, North Carolina.



Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a notification at 12:26 p.m. of an overdue diving instructor.



The diver’s wife notified watchstanders he was missing, stating that he was wearing a wet suit, dive equipment, and had a personal locator beacon (PLB) with him. He was reportedly diving alone and only

supposed to dive for an hour but, 30 minutes after his resurfacing time had passed, his wife called the sector.



A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew were directed to launch, along with a Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach 45-foot Motor Lifeboat crew to search. The Hercules aircrew arrived on scene at approximately 2 p.m., spotted the diver waving his arms, and directed the station boatcrew to the diver’s location. The boatcrew, along with good Samaritan divers, recovered the diver from the water with no reported injuries approximately 3 miles northwest of the initial reported location.



The diver was reported to have a highlighter green safety sausage which aided the Hercules aircraft crew seeing him in the water.



“This diver’s preparedness and experience played a major factor in his rescue,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Sparks. “Having the right safety gear, filing a float plan, and staying calm under pressure can help any diver or mariner in danger. Like the four divers that were rescued to

the day this time last year, being prepared for whatever comes your way can result in the Coast Guard finding you.”



The diver had a float plan and the proper safety gear with him during his dive that aided in his rescue.



The Coast Guard encourages the public to always have what they need when they go out on the water and let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to be back.

