Army senior leaders visit Tobyhanna, praise opportunities for future growth

Senior Army leaders reported for duty at Tobyhanna Army Depot (TYAD) this week, seeing firsthand how the depot is leading the organic industrial base (OIB) with cutting-edge modernization initiatives, new workload opportunities, and innovative approaches to organization development.



Army Materiel Command (AMC) Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan and U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Commanding General Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV visited TYAD to personally experience the DOD’s premier provider of logistics and readiness to the joint warfighter.



TYAD Commander Col. James L. Crocker led the senior leaders on an extensive tour of the depot’s state-of-the-art facilities where they observed Tobyhanna’s resilient workforce in action and heard plans for future innovation, building upon the $1 billion already invested in Tobyhanna’s facilities.



To meet the ever-changing demands of the modern force, TYAD continues to embrace new innovations and technologies. Collaboration with our counterparts at AMC and CECOM is vital as the depot is experiencing immense growth in missions like radar, microelectronics, satellite communications, and cable fabrication.



Mohan underscored the OIB’s substantial impact on the DOD.



“The expeditionary capability of the OIB is extremely powerful,” he said. “We are deeply intwined in the efforts of the Army, as we penetrate to the most tactical level.”



Mohan’s visit to TYAD’s Engineering Analysis and Solutions Lab demonstrated the organization’s emerging organic microelectronics capabilities, a cornerstone of depot modernization efforts. As the Army focuses on more sophisticated and compact electronic systems, the ability to tackle this crucial workload in-house mitigates supply chain risks and reduces reliance on foreign adversaries.



Crocker touted TYAD’s new process to repair the KGV-310B card for the The Secure, Mobile, Anti-Jam, Reliable, Tactical Terminal (SMART-T). Depot artisans can manufacture the card for just $5,000 and within a few days, resulting in a $4.7 million cost savings for the Army and increased readiness for warfighters worldwide.



The tour also highlighted Tobyhanna’s radar mission, where plans are underway to expand the organization’s already vast radar campus. The 320,000 square foot range leverages TYAD’s unique geographical location in the heart of the Pocono Mountains and boasts near and far field testing ranges and multiple radomes for year-round testing that are free from 5G interference – rivaling the facilities of original equipment manufacturers across the private sector and setting a new standard for excellence in logistics and support.



The upcoming modernization project will invest nearly $60 million into depot facilities, expanding precision radar testing capacity and increasing capabilities for essential equipment used by warfighters across the DOD. This significant investment in infrastructure aims to bolster Tobyhanna’s ability to accommodate increasing demands for radar maintenance for joint warfighters, according to Crocker.



“TYAD is postured to support additional sustainment, overhaul, testing, and integration of radars across the military services – and our radar campus modernization will take our already incredible facilities to new heights,” he said.



TYAD also showcased human capital initiatives such as its radar technology center. This bold new approach to readiness support consolidates military equipment by technology commonality, instead of by individual system – smashing organizational silos, evolving troubleshooting techniques, and enabling floor personnel to expand their technical skill set across a variety of platforms. The radar technology center benefits others, as well. Support personnel are co-located, which increases collaboration, emboldens point-of-use problem-solving, and creates increased opportunities for relationship building. Warfighters and customers alike benefit from increased efficiencies all around.



Finally, Tobyhanna’s depot maintenance forward effort was briefed to Mohan and Turinetti. Expert depot forward support teams can deploy in just 24 hours to meet urgent DOD requirement such as on-site depot level maintenance, site surveys and assessments, system fielding, modification, and upgrades. TYAD is executing missions in 30 countries, with 27 fixed locations across the world. These forward repair activities allow TYAD to play a key role the ability to support Army requirements around the globe using organic capability that optimize regional maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities.



Before his departure, Mohan presided over an awards ceremony, presenting ceremonial coins to several members of the workforce. James Harris, Brandon Murnock, Michael Sherin, and Ricky Saunders of the Production Engineering Directorate and Eric Silvi of the C4ISR Directorate were recognized for their exceptional contributions to microelectronics, radar, and U.S. Armed Forces initiatives in the European theater.



The visit from senior leaders energized TYAD leadership and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring C5ISR readiness on a global scale.



TYAD Deputy Commander Robert L Lantka emphasized the importance of Mohan and Turinetti’s visit.



“We appreciate the opportunity to highlight Tobyhanna’s distinctive capabilities and how they support Army, DOD, and partner nation readiness needs.”



Crocker enthusiastically agreed, noting that providing stellar service to the joint warfighter requires support from higher headquarters.



“As we progress with our holistic modernization efforts, the guidance and support of leaders like Lt. Gen. Mohan and Maj. Gen. Turinetti will be instrumental in Team Tobyhanna achieving our goals of being the best value for the joint warfighter,” he said.



Engagements with senior Army leaders are key to the success of TYAD’s long-range strategic plan, TOBY2035. The plan, which has four focus areas – Investing in Our People, C5ISR Readiness, Shape the Future and Strategic Communications, aims to posture the depot to meet the future needs of the joint warfighter on a multidomain battlefield.



Tobyhanna Army Depot is a recognized leader in providing world-class logistics support for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems across the Department of Defense. Tobyhanna’s Corporate Philosophy, dedicated work force and electronics expertise ensure the depot is the joint C5ISR provider of choice for all branches of the Armed Forces and industry partners.



Tobyhanna’s unparalleled capabilities include full-spectrum logistics support for sustainment, overhaul and repair, fabrication and manufacturing, engineering design and development, systems integration, post production software support, technology insertion, modification, foreign military sales and global field support to our joint warfighters.



About 3,300 personnel are employed at Tobyhanna, located in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania. Tobyhanna Army Depot is part of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command. Headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the command’s mission is to deliver integrated C5ISR weapon systems, business systems, and medical sustainment to enable full spectrum combat operations at the point of need.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 12:49 Story ID: 478595 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army senior leaders visit Tobyhanna, praise opportunities for future growth, by Nicole Samsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.