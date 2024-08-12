New Chief of Army Reserve visits troops CSTX 86-24-02, Global Medic at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, visits with troops participating in the 86th Training Division's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-24-02 on Aug. 8, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Harter visited the post for several days to observe training and meet with troops. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Vine/U.S. Army Reserve) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter, a lieutenant general selectee and the newly selected Chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, visited Fort McCoy from Aug. 7-9 to visit the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-24-02 as well as the 2024 Global Medic Exercise.



On Aug. 7, the Chief of Army Reserve Facebook page showed the new Army Reserve leader making an early morning visit to Fort McCoy’s newly renovated Rumpel Fitness Center. Rumpel Fitness Center reopened May 1 after 18 months and millions of dollars worth of upgrades to the facility.



During the grand opening, Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Director Patric McGuane recognized the Army Reserve support for the facility.



“This major renovation of our primary fitness center has taken 18 months to complete, and we want to give our thanks to R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. (of Whitehall, Wis.) for their design and work on making this happen,” McGuane said. “Thank you guys. … This project also would not have been completed without the support of the United States Army Reserve, (Installation Management Command), and our G-9 FMWR leadership at Fort Liberty (N.C.) and Fort Sam Houston (Texas).”



Besides experiencing Fort McCoy’s upgraded fitness facilities Aug. 7, Harter also went to the Global Medic training. The Chief of Army Reserve Facebook page shows he visited with numerous Soldiers completing training in the exercise in a video as well as photos. In the video he wrote about the stop.



“Getting to see a bit of the behind-the-scenes for Global Medic as part of the CSTX at Fort McCoy today,” the post states at https://www.facebook.com/ChiefofArmyReserve. “Awesome Soldiers and Sailors making it happen and crushing the day!”



On Aug. 8, Harter spent a large amount of time in the field seeing Army Reserve Soldiers in action building their Warrior skills, honing their craft, and more. He also wrote about that in a separate Facebook post with additional photos.



“I took a tour today of the operations at the CSTX on (Fort McCoy),” the post states. “It was motivating to see so many young Soldiers hone their craft from our engineers and MPs (military police) to our our sustainers keeping the exercise going 24 hours a day!”



On Aug. 9, Harter visited with Fort McCoy Garrison leadership on various subjects. Harter visited with the installation’s newest Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez as well as Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major, Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum, and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon.



“I would say their meeting went well,” said Fort McCoy Garrison Executive Officer Mike Volpe. “After the meeting, Maj. Gen. Harter only had one more stop here before he was done with the overall visit.”



Maj. Jon Dahl, public affairs officer for the 86th Training Division, added that in addition to visiting the Global Medic and CSTX training areas around Fort McCoy, Harter also visited the 652nd Bridging Operations on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wis.



Learn more about the Chief of Army Reserve by visiting https://www.facebook.com/ChiefofArmyReserve or at the Army Reserve webpage at https://www.usar.army.mil.



Learn more about the 86th Training Division by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil/84thTC/86thTD.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, 86th Training Division Public Affairs, and with information from Chief of Army Reserve social media.)