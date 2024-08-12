NAVSUP FLC Norfolk’s Contracting Department’s Plan to Train and Retain Acquisition Talent

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk recently launched a program called Contracting Foundations, designed to efficiently onboard and train all new developmental employees, make them feel welcome and begin preparing them to support the command’s mission from day one.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk conducts and enables supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and sailor & family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide. Contracting Foundations introduces new employees to the contracting processes with an emphasis on how NAVSUP FLC Norfolk processes acquisition requirements. This program encompasses the entire contracting process from receipt of a purchase request through contract closeout. The program brings all new developmental personnel onboard on the same day and assigning them to a cohort upon arrival and that group completes the entire onboarding process together.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Department has personnel in Norfolk, Va., Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, Penn., Groton, Conn., and Arlington, Va., making communication a challenge. Communications across this wide area are simplified with technology such as Microsoft Teams, which has streamlined the organization’s ability to create and facilitate training and team building for all sites. In addition, members of each cohort have access to many types of communications channels in Microsoft Teams such as “Ask the KO” which provides a member of any cohort the ability to ask questions and to receive input from leadership and Contracting Foundations contracting officers.



The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Department processes the fourth largest amount of contract actions in the Navy, processing approximately 8 thousand actions valued at nearly $2.8 billion in fiscal year 23. Customers such as United States Fleet Forces (USFF) Command know they can count on the team to support the warfighter.



“The technical experts of NAVSUP FLC Norfolk contracting team provide exceptional support to the Fleet on a daily basis” said USFF Executive Director Matt Swartz. “FLC Norfolk executes thousands of contract actions annually, which directly results in our Fleet readiness, increasing lethality and integrated deterrence around the globe.”



The Contracting Foundations program is the first building block to continuing that level of support, providing smooth and efficient onboarding and training to all new contract specialists. Ensuring a warm and seamless transition to joining the command leads to overall better morale and culture.



“We are focused on recruiting the best and brightest future contract specialists and retaining them for years to come,” said Contracting Department Director Capt. Todd Wanack. “We believe in investing time and resources into a robust onboarding and training program will produce long term dividends.”



Charles (Cody) Christie, one of the first new hires to experience the Contracting Foundation’s program, can see a difference in education, institutional support, and preparation of new NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Department employees.



“My perspective is unique. I watched my partner, who was hired at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Department before the Contracting Foundations program began and she struggled to learn this unique role,” he said. “Today’s new hires are infinitely better supported in the cohorts of the Learning and Development (L&D) Division. It’s a night and day difference in my experience.”



Cody double-majored in Political Science and Communications at Old Dominion University, just a short commute from NAVSUP FLC Norfolk at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. When he learned that NAVSUP FLC Norfolk was going to build a program to train new hires, Cody was ready to take the leap. He recalls, “I understood that a program like this would be valuable early in my career – the structure, the cohort training style, and the ability to rotate to experience different customers within NAVSUP FLC Norfolk.” Since transitioning to a new working production team, Cody states, Contracting Foundations “has all the ingredients to be a powerhouse with regard to talent acquisition and retention. I know far more than I expected.”



In his current rotation, Cody is assigned to the Pentagon Directorate. He has executed actions in support of Naval Personnel Command, Navy Culture and Force Resilience, and Navy Recruiting Command just to name a few. “I don’t think I would be half as capable if not for the L&D Division” he says, “not only did the L&D Division provide skills and knowledge, but all that experience developed confidence and motivation. I feel more comfortable and competent in my role. I am also eager to learn more and grow in my career.”



As the L&D Division continues into its second year, the new program has on-boarded and trained 63 new developmental personnel. Despite rotating off the L&D team, Cody says, “I know I can go to the educators and leadership in the L&D Division if I have questions about a workload assignment. Just because we rotated to a working team, we are still interns and members of a Cohort and can reach back to ask questions.”



When asked what his advice to others considering building a similar training environment Cody responded, “I think on the job training is a great way for new employees to adapt to the culture, understand the expectations, and achieve the goals. I highly recommend organizations consider adopting a similar program. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a member of Cohort 1 in the L&D Division, as it has been an energizing, educational, and wonderful experience.”



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting has improved onboarding and training to support the NAVSUP mission by providing structured, interactive modules to ensure the workforce is ready to perform. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Foundations program cultivates technically proficient acquisition workforce capable of supporting of the mission.

