Unlock Your Health With TRICARE Tips for Managing Your DEERS Record

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – When was the last time you looked to see if your information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System is up to date? If it’s been a while, it’s extremely important to take time and log in to DEERS to review or update your information.



“DEERS plays a critical role in the administration and management of military healthcare benefits, supporting the needs of service members, retirees, and their families,” said Regina Julian, deputy assistant director of Healthcare Operations at the Defense Health Agency. “It’s essential that beneficiaries update their information in DEERS so they can get the benefits they deserve.”



DEERS is a database of active duty service members, veterans, and retirees. It also includes family members and others who are eligible for military benefits. DEERS shows if you and your family members are eligible for and enrolled in TRICARE benefits. If you don’t keep information current, it could delay your access to health care. Errors can also cause delays with your claims and prescription delivery.



But the DHA doesn’t administer DEERS. So, you’re responsible for keeping your DEERS information up to date. Check your DEERS record on the milConnect website to make sure your family’s information is accurate. If you see anything that’s incorrect, get it fixed right away.



Follow these steps to find and maintain your information in DEERS.



1. Check your DEERS record



The first step is to check your DEERS record. You can do this on the milConnect website. What are some things to check? As described in the TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet, your DEERS record lists your service status, family status, and other information, like your TRICARE coverage. You want to look at your contact information, including your phone number, address, and email, to make sure they’re current. You should also review the information for each family member and confirm your personnel, service, and eligibility status are accurate.



Keep in mind, each family member must be registered in DEERS before they can have TRICARE coverage. If you’re a sponsor, you’re automatically registered in DEERS, but you must register your eligible family members.



2. Update your DEERS record



If you need to update or correct your DEERS record, the second step is to update it without delay. Sponsors and family members can update their contact information. Your contact information includes your phone number, mailing address, and email address. Here are your options for updating your contact information in DEERS:

- Online: Log in to the milConnect website

- Phone: 800-538-9552 (TTY/TDD: 866-363-2883)

- Fax: 800-336-4416

- Mail:

Defense Manpower Data Center Support Office

Attention: COA

400 Gigling Rd.

Seaside, CA 93955-6771



If you need to add or remove family members, sponsors must do this in person promptly by going to their nearest ID card office. Call or check online for your ID card office’s operating hours and to make an appointment. Don’t forget to bring supporting documents, such as a birth certificate, marriage certificate, or divorce decree. Only sponsors can add or remove family members.



3. Maintain your DEERS record



Throughout the year, you may experience changes that require you to update your DEERS record. So, the third step is to continue to update your information as soon as a change occurs. You can do this by making sure that every time you have a Qualifying Life Event, you update your DEERS information.



A QLE “unlocks” a 90-day period for you to make changes to your plan. Common examples of QLEs include:

- Retiring or separating from active duty

- Getting married

- Giving birth or adopting

- Moving

- Becoming eligible for Medicare

- Gaining or losing other health insurance



Following these steps will help you avoid any break in your TRICARE coverage. Unlock your health by going to DEERS to learn more.





