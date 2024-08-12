Fort Leonard Wood hosts combined college graduation event

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Graduates from on- and off-post colleges and universities received their diplomas Aug. 9 at the Main Post Chapel, as Fort Leonard Wood’s Truman Army Education and Personnel Testing Center hosted its 39th Combined College Commencement Ceremony.



Opening the ceremony, Caitlin Beasley, director of Ozarks Technical Community College’s Waynesville and Fort Leonard Wood centers, said, “I know I speak for every college administrator, faculty member and graduate present today in expressing our gratitude to the United States Army for its longstanding support in making higher education available to our men and women in uniform, their families and members of the local communities at installations around the world.”



Also providing remarks at the ceremony was Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala.



“Our mission on this installation is clear — leave better than you arrived and Be All You Can Be,” Arzabala said. “These individuals have committed themselves to making themselves better.”



The student speaker at the event was Capt. Thomas Robbins, commander of Headquarter and Headquarters Company of the 14th Military Police Brigade. He was there to accept his master’s degree in business and organizational security management.



In his speech, he thanked loved ones and school faculty for never letting him give up, no matter how busy he was with his Army duties.



“Most of the graduates before you are not traditional college students,” Robbins said. “I challenge all my fellow graduates to continue to be lifelong learners.”

