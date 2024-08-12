Navy Career Development Symposium Coming to San Diego

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Zachary Anderson | VAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 6, 2024) – Lt. Meagan Morrison, a public affairs...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Zachary Anderson | VAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 6, 2024) – Lt. Meagan Morrison, a public affairs officer assigned to Chief of Naval Personnel, speaks with Sailors as they take part in a survey focused on Navy internal communication methods during a MyNavyHR Career Development Symposium event at Naval Station Rota, May 6, 2024. Hosted by Navy Personnel Command, the symposium equipped Sailors with knowledge about career benefits and opportunities and also provided the opportunity to speak directly with leaders, detailers, community managers, and program representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Zachary Anderson) see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) is coming to San Diego Sept. 9th to Sept. 11th, 2024.



CDS is an opportunity for Sailors to directly interact with MyNavy HR representatives, and learn important career-enhancing information. Sailors can meet with their detailers, enlisted community managers, and command pay and personnel administrators. CDS is also an opportunity to learn about professional development opportunities like the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, and MyNavy Coaching.



Naval Base Point Loma, Naval Base San Diego and Naval Base Coronado will host CDS on different days and each event will start with an all-hands call with Chief of Navy Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, and Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, their senior enlisted counterparts, and other MyNavy HR leaders.



CDS provides an opportunity for Sailors to take surveys, ask questions and give feedback on Navy personnel policy.



“CDS is about providing Sailors with invaluable insights into career planning, access to critical resources, and personalized guidance to navigate their future in the Navy,” said Baze. “We invite Sailors to play an active role in their career and share their feedback to ensure MyNavy HR continues to deliver unwavering support necessary for successful career management.”



CDS at Naval Base Point Loma will start at 8 a.m., Sept. 9 with an all-hands call at the base gym. CDS at Naval Base San Diego will start at 8 a.m., Sept. 6, with an all-hands call at the base theater, followed by events at the Pier 2 parking lot, Liberty Center Conference Room, Bldg. 55 Independence Room and the base headquarters building. CDS at Naval Base Coronado will start at 8 a.m., Sept. 11, with an all-hands call will be at the Lowry theater, followed by events at the Vice Adm. Martin Gym, Chapel Sanctuary, Galley Conference Room and Chapel Fellowship Hall.



To view the full schedule of events for all three days, visit: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/