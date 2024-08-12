The future of Army nursing: Soldiers graduate from Army’s Practical Nurse Course at Walter Reed

By Bernard S. Little

Twelve Soldiers, comprising Class 23-009, graduated from the U.S. Army Practical Nurse Course (PNC) at Walter Reed during a ceremony on Aug. 9.



The PNC develops the Army’s practical nursing specialists for the 68C military occupational specialty. “[The PNC] condenses a course of instruction that is normally two years at a traditional college into a course of instruction spanning a total of 52 weeks,” said Staff Sgt. Elisha Elmer, a course instructor and staff member. “The practical nurse has been the solution to shortages in the past, and according to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, is poised to become the solution for the nursing demands predicted for the future,” he added. While serving as a course instructor and staff member for the PNC, Elmer is also the noncommissioned officer-in-charge of nephrology at Walter Reed.



He explained that the course graduates completed Phase I of the PNC at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. There, they received 11 weeks of didactic study consisting of 10 examinations covering human anatomy and physiology, as well as basic medical terminology and concepts.



After completing Phase I, the Soldiers came to Walter Reed for Phase II of the course for an additional 18 written examinations, “demonstrating their nursing proficiency with 22 practical exercises and skills labs, culminating in a total of 896 didactic hours,” Elmer added.



“Our graduates would further refine their skills with almost 990 hours of clinical nursing preceptorships and 80 hours of transition-into-practice or on-the-job training,” he said. He credits the success of the PNC and its graduates to the course’s diverse instructors and staff, which includes Department of Defense civilians, contractors, officers, and enlisted service members.



“Walter Reed’s PNC Phase II boasts an average first-time pass rate of over 90 percent on the National Council Licensure Examination for the Practical Nurse, also known as the NCLEX PN,” Elmer said. “This is consistently higher than the national average.” He added the current class “maintains this tradition.”



Army Lt. Col. Camisha Abattam, director of the PNC Phase II at Walter Reed, congratulated the graduates, calling them “the Army’s best and brightest.” She said their graduation “ushers in the next generation of Army nurses who built their level of proficiency with more than 1,200 hours of didactic and clinical training, which enables them to perform tactical and technical skills to deliver the highest quality of care on and off the battlefield.”



“This achievement is not only a testament to your hard work and perseverance, but also a reflection on your dedication to serve others,” said graduation guest speaker for the graduation, retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Manny Santiago. Santiago is a clinical nurse specialist, assistant service chief for 4E, and clinical nursing consultant for surgical nursing at Walter Reed.



He said the Soldiers’ path to graduation has been “one of rigorous study, practical application, and personal growth,” during which they have faced challenges and overcome obstacles demonstrating their resilience and determination. “These qualities will serve you well as you transition from students to practical nurses, ready to take on the responsibilities that come with this noble profession.”



“You will be caring for those who have committed themselves to the defense of our nation, ensuring their health and wellbeing during times of peace and conflicts,” Santiago added. “Your skills will be put to the test in various environments, from field hospitals to medical facilities at home and abroad. The training that you have received has equipped you with the knowledge and expertise to handle these demands with competence and confidence.”



Santiago added that the graduation of the new practical nurses also serves as a testament to their efforts in “carrying forth the Army’s values of duty, honor and selfless service. “These values will guide you as you fulfill your duties as health-care providers and Soldiers.”

“Duty will drive you to perform your responsibilities to the best of your abilities, always striving for excellence. Honor will remind you to uphold the highest ethical standards, treating every patient with dignity and respect. Selfless service will inspire you to place the needs of others above your own, embodying the true spirit of nursing. Remember that every patient you encounter is someone’s loved one, deserving of compassion and understanding,” said Santiago.



He told the graduates their paths will be challenging but immensely rewarding and that they will be able to make a significant impact on the lives of those to whom they provide care.



“Embrace this responsibility with pride and humility, knowing that your work is vital to the mission and the wellbeing of its members,” he concluded.

