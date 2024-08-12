Army designates August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month

Photo By Antoine Aaron | Fort Johnson leadership gathered at the Warrior Center Aug. 7 to recognize...... read more read more Photo By Antoine Aaron | Fort Johnson leadership gathered at the Warrior Center Aug. 7 to recognize Antiterrorism Month. The proclamation established August Antiterrorism Awareness Month and urges all citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions and businesses to invest in the power of prevention and work together to make their Army communities safer. From left: Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, commanding general, and Col. CJ Lopez, Fort Johnson garrison commander, signed the proclamation as Mitchell Smith, Antiterrorism Officer in the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security addresses the audience. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy

By Mitchell Smith

Antiterrorism Officer, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security



FORT JOHNSON, La. — The Army has designated August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month. The Antiterrorism Branch intends to use the opportunity to train, educate and increase the installation’s overall awareness.

As we commemorate the 23rd anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, we must also remain vigilant, especially considering the recent death of the attack’s mastermind. Violent extremism poses a critical threat to the homeland and U.S. military operations overseas. Acts of violent extremism undermine the rule of law and the protection of human and civil rights. The threat is not limited to a single political, religious or ideological background.

Regardless of its motivation, violent extremism can have devastating effects on both civilian and military communities alike, as evidenced by the attacks at Fort Cavazos, TX the outlet mall mass shooting in Allen, TX, attempted mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tenn. Salvation Army active shooter in Blue Island, Ill., former President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., the ISIS terrorist sleeper agent arrested near the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Esslingen, Germany and Washington Navy Yard, among others.

Although violent extremism is not a new phenomenon, rapid changes in online communications continue to evolve the threat. Violent ideologies and propaganda are now more accessible than ever, making it more difficult to identify and stop extremists before they act. To prevent terrorism, we must stay ahead of the terrorists and be on guard against violent extremism in our community.

A wide variety of domestic violent extremism movements pose a threat to the U.S. Some individuals become active members in groups (terrorist organizations, hate groups) and act within their affiliated group’s purview. Others, however (often referred to as “lone wolves”), don’t have a direct connection with a specific group, but are inspired by the group’s rhetoric or group-sponsored violence.

For example, in San Bernardino, Calif., 14 people were killed and 22 seriously injured. The perpetrators were violent extremists inspired by jihadist terrorist groups but not directed by such groups and not part of any terrorist cell or network.

Nonetheless, affiliating with any specific group or espousing extremist beliefs does not mean an individual will commit violent acts. Police and local law enforcement, members of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson community, community leaders, friends, Families, co-workers, teachers, retirees and community services play an important role in preventing vulnerable individuals from entering on the path to radicalization and violence. Education, promotion of awareness, and dialogue are important tools for prevention.

The overarching theme for FY24 is adapting antiterrorism to the evolving global security environment. This cross-cutting theme, combined with the quarterly theme focus areas, seeks to address antiterrorism resilience and risk management in support of Army readiness.

The 2024 focus areas are to help guide commanders on how to recognize and report suspicious activity, and actions to take to prevent terrorist activities. This year, community resilience, antiterrorism role in supporting Army readiness, risk management and setting conditions for the future are the focused themes.

The AT Branch will focus its efforts on heightening awareness and vigilance to protect the JRTC and Fort Johnson community from acts of terrorism.

Focused AT Awareness Month themes throughout August are:

Week 1: Nesting Antiterrorism Strategic Initiatives and Priorities

Week 2: Risk Management and Standalone Facilities

Week 3: Antiterrorism Measures for Operational Forces

Week 4: Sustaining Community Awareness and Vigilance

The goal is for Soldiers, civilians and Family members to understand the concepts, principles, roles, responsibilities and suspicious activity reporting procedures.

Last year, we introduced Fort Johnson’s AT Awareness and iWatch programs. The iWatch mission is to get the word out to our Soldiers, Families, civilians and contractors about how they can help prevent terrorism and protect our community.

The Antiterrorism Branch will provide the installation with posters, brochures and other visual aids during AT Awareness Month. Our presence at different venues will ensure every Soldier and Family member knows what suspicious behavior and indicators are and understands the importance of reporting suspicious activities.

The Fort Johnson community must understand the terrorist threat, take actions to detect and deter terrorists, and report all suspicious activities.

Fortunately, we have an Army community that wants to help secure our installation and protect our country. Many people have noticed something that raised their suspicions and made that simple call to 531-COPS. To those concerned heroes, we say thank you. It only takes one report to prevent something atrocious.

Antiterrorism representatives will be available to answer any questions regarding AT Awareness and iWatch, and hand out brochures and other items that remind us to stay vigilant. Every member of the Army community plays a part in this fight. We can prevent terrorism by increasing awareness and vigilance. If every individual recognizes and reports suspicious activities, we will succeed as a team — the Army team.

If you have any questions regarding AT Awareness and iWATCH, call 531-0413 or email mitchell.smith3.civ@army.mil, or Adam Lynn at 337-531-6007 or email adam.t.lynn.civ@army.mil.

Remember if you See Something … Say Something! Report all suspicious activities to 337-531-COPS (2677).