Fort Leonard Wood to host Retiree Appreciation Days Sept. 13 and 14

Fort Leonard Wood will once again welcome military retirees from across the region for the Retiree Appreciation Days celebration, scheduled to take place Sept. 13 and 14 at various locations around the installation.



According to Camilah Jefferson, Fort Leonard Wood’s Retirement Services officer, events this year will include a bus tour of the installation, the opportunity to attend a bi-monthly retirement ceremony, a retiree appreciation dinner at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex, a breakfast and town hall at the USO, lunch in an Army Warrior Restaurant, and a health and benefits expo at Nutter Field House.



The goal is to provide retirees and their families with information, services and assistance concerning their personal affairs, benefits, privileges, rights and entitlements — and to remind them they are still valued members of the team.



“I’m optimistic the retirees will leave with a sense of feeling valued and appreciated for their service to our country and continued involvement in our communities,” Jefferson said. “Additionally, I hope they gain useful information and resources that can help them continue to enjoy retirement to the fullest, along with memorable experiences, connections and reconnections with fellow retirees.”



The following is this year’s schedule of events:



Friday



- 12:30 p.m. bus tour of the installation (the bus departs from the Nutter Field House parking lot)

- 3 p.m. bi-monthly retirement ceremony at Lincoln Hall Auditorium

- 5 p.m. social hour in the Engineer Regimental Room at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. (the dinner is free for all military retirees and $20 for everyone else).



Saturday



- 7 a.m. breakfast at the USO (free for retirees and their dependents)

- 9 a.m. town hall at the USO

- 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. lunch in an Army Warrior Restaurant (cost is $7 and transportation is provided)

- 1 to 3 p.m. health and benefits expo at Nutter Field House (experts will be on hand to help with ID card issues, medical screenings, legal services and more).



The Retiree of the Year, retired Sgt. 1st Class Herbert Green, will be recognized at the Friday evening dinner, Jefferson said.



At the town hall, Maria Bentinck, deputy director of Army Retirement Services, will speak.



Jefferson said she looks forward to seeing the joy and camaraderie among the retirees, as they reconnect with old friends and make new ones.



“I am also excited about the information that will be given out to our retirees as well as the activities that are planned, which I know will be both engaging and beneficial for everyone attending,” Jefferson said. “Being able to show our military retiree community that we appreciate them truly warms my heart.”



In his letter to the retiree community announcing this year’s RAD activities, Col. Steven Bartley, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood commander, thanked the retirees for their many years of devoted service, “in the security of our great nation.”



“We are looking forward to seeing you at this year’s Retiree Appreciation Days activities,” Bartley wrote. “Please make plans to attend. This is your day!”



Call 573.596.6637 for more information on Fort Leonard Wood’s Retiree Appreciation Days.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:52 Story ID: 478480 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood to host Retiree Appreciation Days Sept. 13 and 14, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.