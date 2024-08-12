188th Wing Defender Awarded Arkansas Air National Guard NCO of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Westley A. Wagner, 188th Wing pass and registration, electronic security...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Westley A. Wagner, 188th Wing pass and registration, electronic security systems, and information protection noncommissioned oﬃcer in-charge, received the distinguished honor on Aug. 4, 2024 at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. see less | View Image Page

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. — A 188th Wing Security Forces defender won the 2024 Arkansas Air National Guard non-commissioned oﬃcer of the year.



Tech. Sgt. Westley A. Wagner, 188th Wing pass and registration, electronic security systems, and information protection noncommissioned oﬃcer in-charge, received the distinguished honor on August 4, here.



Wagner was recognized by the Arkansas Air National Guard for his pivotal actions in ensuring sensitive information, equipment, facilities and personnel were properly safeguarded.



His due diligence in eﬃciently processing 94 clearance requests, 400 background checks, 130 entry access requests, allowed for employees to report to training or duty to execute the AANG mission.



“Tech. Sgt Wagner not only accomplishes his primary duties, he volunteered for an additional duty, that significantly enhanced the installation's security infrastructure,” said Major Nathan M. Sosebee, 188th Security Forces commander.



Wagner took the initiative and spearheaded eﬀorts to identify security shortfalls, lifecycle updates, archaic communication systems, resulting in the safeguard of base personnel and millions of dollars in facilities and equipment in order to combat emergent global threats.

Wagner is no stranger to achievement recognition.

Before his current recognition, he was awarded the 188th Wing Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned oﬃcer of the year four times since 2015.



“Beyond work at the 188th Wing, Sergeant Wagner exemplifies the Whole Airman Concept. He volunteered numerous hours supporting the Arkansas State Court Appointed Special Advocates Association (CASA), significantly enhancing advocacy for abused and neglected children. His community outreach eﬀorts have broadened the Arkansas National Guard's footprint,” said Sosebee.



Although Wagner received multiple squadron level recognitions, this is the first time he received state level recognition.



“I am grateful and humbled by the state recognition. The award reflects not just my eﬀorts but the unwavering dedication, skill, and teamwork of all the men and women who stood beside me. The 188th personnel worked tirelessly, overcame challenges, and never wavered in our commitment to accomplish the mission,” said Wagner.

Wagner will now move on to the national competition to compete against the entire Air National Guard NCO nominees across 54 states and territories.



“The professionalism, knowledge, and camaraderie are the foundation of the 188th’s success, and this award is a testament to the collective strength we share. I am deeply honored to receive this on behalf of such an outstanding team,” said Wagner.