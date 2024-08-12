11th SFS welcomes True North counselor as part of mission readiness effort

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — The 11th Security Forces Squadron welcomed its first True North counselor on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., July 1, 2024.



True North is a resilience program that assigns mental health providers and religious support teams directly to U.S. Air Force security forces and maintenance units, giving service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their authorized dependents increased access to care.



The program is available to Defenders and Maintainers across the Department of Air Force. However, this is the first time the program is available to JBAB’s Defenders with the 11th SFS.



Aside from in-unit services such as referring service members to resources and providing mental health counseling, where available True North also offers confidential spiritual counseling that is open to all DOD ID cardholders and authorized dependents within the unit. The goal is to establish effective and immediate prevention and treatment to those in need.



“I want to let people know that the program is not just related to work,” said Jessica Cummings, True North counselor assigned to the 11th SFS and licensed clinical social worker. “It can be anything relating to home life, or if they are just looking for things to do to the area.”



Cummings said she aims to identify the barriers that may prevent the unit from being mission ready, and break those down to create an effective workplace as much as possible. To do so, she is working to create a space where JBAB’s Defenders can come for coaching, counseling, or just to express their suggestions and concerns to improve their work environment.



“I’m thrilled that we have Jessica here,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Mercurio, 11th SFS commander. “We are one of the very few 24/7 missions in the 11th Wing, and it can be stressful. It’s invaluable to have a licensed counselor as a member of our Tough Tiger family.”



With 74 Mission Partners located on JBAB, the 11th SFS works around the clock to deliver integrated base defense. Additionally, 11th SFS Defenders provide law enforcement, police services, and visitor control for more 70,000 annual visitors and the 18,000 military and civilian members who live and work on JBAB.



“An important aspect of ensuring we are ready for global contingency operations is checking up on our Airmen’s mental wellbeing—mental health is health,” said Mercurio. “It goes back to Comprehensive Airmen Fitness and maintaining balance.”



By providing embedded social work services within the squadron Mercurio said the 11th SFS aims to maximize Airmen’s mental fitness and minimize threats to individual and unit readiness.



“Asking for help doesn’t mean that you’ve given up,” said Mercurio. “It means that you refuse to give up. Similarly, resilience doesn’t mean that you’re able to handle everything alone. Resilience means that you recognize when you need assistance in working through a challenge.”



Mercurio said establishing the True North program is a clear signal that the Security Forces enterprise and Department of the Air Force recognize and value mental health and are committed to reducing associated stigmas and combating access to care limitations.



“Our command team could not be more grateful for the enhanced capability to take care of our Defenders,” said Mercurio.

