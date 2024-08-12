MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — In a pivotal visit to the San Francisco Bay Area, Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, the U.S. Army’s surgeon general, engaged with top leaders at Stanford University and Google to explore new partnerships aimed at enhancing military healthcare and readiness. The visit, which also included a stop at the 63d Readiness Division in Mountain View, highlighted the Army’s efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology and build stronger ties with civilian sectors.



The day began with a visit to the 63d Readiness Division, headquartered in Mountain View, California. The 63d Readiness Division plays a crucial role in the U.S. Army Reserve by providing administrative, logistical, and operational support to Reserve units across seven western states, including California, Nevada, and Texas. This division ensures that Reserve units are fully prepared and mission-ready when called upon for deployments or other critical operations.



During her visit, Izaguirre met with Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army (CASAs) and Army Reserve Ambassadors (ARAs), listening attentively as these key community leaders discussed their efforts to bridge the gap between the Army and the civilian community. The CASAs and ARAs shared insights on their ongoing initiatives to support Army programs and strengthen relationships with local communities, highlighting the importance of community engagement in maintaining a robust and ready force.



Mark Benton, a CASA, emphasized efforts to “open up the aperture” for future opportunities and community relationships, particularly through programs like the Health Professional Scholarship Program (HPSP), which provides scholarships to medical students in exchange for Army service.

Following her visit to the 63d Readiness Division, Izaguirre traveled to Stanford University, a globally renowned institution known for its pioneering research and innovation, particularly in the fields of medicine, technology, and engineering. Stanford has a long history of collaboration with the military, particularly through research initiatives that contribute to national defense and public health.



At Stanford, Izaguirre was briefed on advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) that could revolutionize emergency medicine. Dr. Maya Yiadom, an associate professor at Stanford’s Department of Emergency Medicine, showcased AI tools designed to improve heart attack screenings, underscoring the potential for these technologies to assist military doctors in the field. These advancements are part of Stanford’s broader mission to integrate AI into various aspects of healthcare, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.



“We want to be at the forefront of technology,” Izaguirre said, noting the Army’s interest in collaborating with academic institutions like Stanford to advance medical care for soldiers. Stanford’s leadership in AI and its state-of-the-art facilities make it an ideal partner for exploring innovations that could benefit military healthcare.



The tour continued at Google’s headquarters, where discussions centered on how the tech giant’s AI, machine learning, and cloud computing capabilities could support the Army’s healthcare initiatives. Google’s representatives also introduced their translation technology, which could play a crucial role in military operations that require multilingual communication.



“Transformation and contact are key priorities for Army Medicine,” Izaguirre explained during the meeting. She also discussed working with Alex Miller, the Army’s chief technology officer, to identify areas where Google’s technology could be integrated into military operations.

Throughout her visit, Izaguirre emphasized the importance of mentorship in the Army, highlighting the contributions of Brig. Gen. Tracy Smith. Smith has been a key figure in strengthening relationships between the Army Reserve and the civilian community, mentoring young officers to prepare them for leadership roles.



“General Smith has set a high standard for mentorship, always looking beyond her immediate mission to tackle broader challenges,” Izaguirre said. This focus on mentorship, she added, is essential for the continued success of the Army Reserve.



At the 63d Readiness Division, discussions highlighted the Army’s efforts to bridge the gap between military and civilian communities. Benton also praised recent pinning ceremonies for HPSP graduates at the University of California, San Francisco, which helped showcase the benefits of Army service to local communities.



Izaguirre acknowledged Google’s role in the SkillBridge program, which helps soldiers transition into civilian careers through internships and training. “It can be daunting to leave the military and wonder if there’s a place for you in the civilian world,” she said, thanking Google for their support in helping veterans find their footing.



The visit concluded with an offer to make Google an official Army PaYS (Partnership for Youth Success) partner, a program that guarantees soldiers job interviews and career opportunities with partner companies after their service. This partnership is seen as a crucial step in helping soldiers transition into meaningful careers while strengthening the Army’s connections with innovative companies.



Reflecting on the visit, Benton said, “We’ve done our job in bringing America’s Army to America,” noting the success of building bridges between the military and the civilian tech sector.



As the Army faces new challenges, the relationships forged during Izaguirre’s visit to the Bay Area are expected to play a vital role in shaping the future of military healthcare and readiness. By collaborating with leaders in academia and technology, the Army aims to equip its soldiers with the best tools and support for the challenges ahead.

