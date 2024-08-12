U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche returns home following a 120-day Indo-Pacific patrol

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WSML 751) and crew returned to their Base Alameda home port Sunday, following a 120-day patrol throughout the Indo-Pacific.



Waesche participated in various engagements, exercises, and events throughout their deployment.



The cutter’s leadership and crew met with officials and military personnel during port calls in Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam.



Following Waesche’s visit to Maizuru, Japan, Waesche joined crews from the Japan Coast Guard vessel Wakasa (PL 93) and the Republic of Korea Coast Guard patrol vessel Taepyongyang (KCG 3016) for a joint search-and-rescue exercise at sea.



Waesche’s crew also conducted a bilateral U.S.-Philippine search-and-rescue exercise with the Philippine Coast Guard in the South China Sea.



“We are thankful to have traveled safely home to our loved ones and to have completed a successful and meaningful patrol,” said Capt. Tyson Scofield, Waesche’s command officer. “Waesche’s patrol strengthened U.S. relationships with our partner nations to foster a free and open Indo-Pacific. The opportunity to work alongside our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific through impactful engagements was an honor and a rewarding experience that the crew will remember for the rest of their lives.”



Tyson assumed command of the Waesche during a change of command ceremony held in Honolulu as the cutter transited to the Indo-Pacific.



Waesche deployed with a San Francisco-based MH-65E Dolphin helicopter and an aircrew from Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii.



Waesche was assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. DESRON 15 regularly assumes tactical control of surface units operating in the area.



Commissioned in 2010, Waesche is one of four Legend-class national security cutters homeported in Alameda. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, has a top speed of over 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, endurance of up to 90 days, and can hold a crew of up to 170. The advanced technologies of the national security cutter class ships are designed to support the operations and missions in the Indo-Pacific region.



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:28 Story ID: 478417 Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN