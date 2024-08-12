187th Medical Battalion give back to the community with a Back-to-School supply drive for Briscoe Elementary School

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Chaplain (Capt). Daniel Yoon, 187th Medical Battalion chaplain, hands a backpack to a...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Chaplain (Capt). Daniel Yoon, 187th Medical Battalion chaplain, hands a backpack to a Briscoe Elementary School on Aug 9, 2024. Yoon and other soldiers and civilians from his battalion participated in a back-to-school supply drive. The battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX-Soldiers and civilians of the 187th Medical Battalion reaffirmed their commitment to Briscoe Elementary School by signing their Adopt-A-School charter before handing out much needed school supplies to students and their families. Battalion commander Lt. Col. Kayla Ramotar reaffirmed her unit’s dedication to the program by signing the Adopt-a-School charter with Principal Jennifer Emerson on August 9, 2024.



This was the first time Ramotar participated in the event since having assumed command of the battalion. “I’m super excited for this opportunity and glad that our organization can support the Adopt-a-School program,” said Ramotar. “This is just one event and I’m excited about all our future events.”



The 187th Medical Battalion has participated in the Fort Sam Houston Adopt-A-School program for over nine years by sponsoring supply drives, holiday gifts donations and sports days. They also mentor students by visiting the school throughout the school year.



Beyond the many fundraisers, the soldiers of 187th Medical Battalion also serve as examples of excellence for the students. “It’s great to see how the Army as a community reaches out to other communities to help their children,” said Chaplain (Capt). Daniel Yoon, 187th Medical Battalion chaplain. “When we come out to show our care for the community, I’m sure a lot of young people who will remember us when they grow up. This will stick with them forever. It’s always a blessing to be part of this.”



Marin Beliz, a parent of a fourth Briscoe grader, reflected on what this donation drive means to him as a parent. “I love it, it’s beautiful. It’s amazing to see the soldiers. I came to Briscoe as a child and now my son is coming here. We didn’t have anything like when I was little.”



The battalion donated supplies to over almost two hundred students and their families, items that were very much needed. Briscoe Elementary is located on South Flores Street, south of downtown San Antonio, in an economically challenged area with a medium income well below other parts of Bexar County, Texas. Over a third of the students enrolled in Briscoe received donated supplies, making a real difference to their families and the teachers and staff of the school who routinely buy supplies from their own pockets.



While there were enough donations so most the students received the basic supplies, there is a still a need for calculators, tissue paper, construction paper, tab dividers, and reusable storage bags. Briscoe Elementary always donations. Anyone wanting to help can call the school at 210-228-3305 or drop or deliver donations at 2015 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204.



One of four battalions under the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, 32d Medical Brigade, the 187th Medical Battalion provides mission command, administrative, training, and logistical support to safely and effectively train, educate and inspire Soldiers and leaders throughout the continuum of professional development to build agile and adaptive healthcare leaders in support of Army Medicine and the Army.