Rhythms of service: 246 Army Band, South Carolina National Guard

Columbia, S.C. – As summer ends and we begin to reflect on the most unforgettable moments, many will agree, listening to the sounds of the 246 Army Band was the highlight of summer. The South Carolina National Guard is fortunate to have the incredible talent of band members traveling around the state connecting with South Carolinians through music.



The history of Army Bands in the United States dates to the Revolutionary War, where fife and drum, played an important role in military battles. Gen. Pershing recognized the importance of military bands during World War I and made significant contributions to the expansion of Bands throughout the American Expeditionary Force. The history of the 246 Army Band specifically dates to 1939 when it was organized as the Band Section, Service Battery, 178th Field Artillery. The Band was inducted into Federal service for World War II in 1941 and was officially redesignated and reorganized in 1944 as the 246 Army Band. At one point, South Carolina had three National Guard Bands!



The 246 Army Band, based in Eastover, South Carolina, is part of this long-standing tradition. It is an important component of the South Carolina National Guard, serving a dual role in both state and national capacities. The band provides musical support for military ceremonies, public performances, and community events throughout South Carolina. This not only helps to maintain the morale and cohesion of the troops but also strengthens the bond between the National Guard and the local communities they serve.



The 246 provides a sense of tradition and dignity during military ceremonies, changes of commands, retirements, and other significant events. They enhance the South Carolina National Guard’s public image with their summer concert series fostering a sense of community support. Additionally, the high visibility of the band and the diversity in career opportunities it represents is a powerful tool for recruitment and retention.



Overall, the 246 Army Band, like its counterparts across the country, plays a vital role in maintaining the traditions and enhancing the public presence of the U.S. Army and the South Carolina National Guard.

