NMRLC Triad travels to Detachment Fort Detrick to celebrate the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps' 77th birthday

NMRLC Triad traveled to NMRLC Detachment Fort Detrick to celebrate the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps' 77th birthday, Aug 2. You will notice one of the cookies is designed as part of the MSC insignia.



The caduceus has long been a symbol for the medical profession. However, the modern insignia of the commissioned officers of the United States Navy Medical Department has no symbolic basis in the history or traditions of the medical profession. The gold oak leaf motif used to denote officers of the Medical Department is based solely upon uniform traditions of the United States Navy.



Arrangements of oak leaves and acorns have long adorned the uniforms of United States Naval officers. All dress uniforms, whether staff or line, were copiously festooned with oak leaves and acorns. So much, that one wag once said that a Navy physician of the 1830s looked like a "walking arboretum."



Capt. Barnes, Cmdr. Olabode and Command Master Chief Lindbeck had open dialogue with the team at Fort Detrick, further solidifying the synergy necessary for entities in different geographic locations to have a strong sense of belonging.



We are in separate locations, but we are all one team.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC's mission is to develop, acquire, produce, field, sustain, and provide enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high end competition, crisis, and combat.



NMRLC's vision it to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.

