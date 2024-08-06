Reenlisting on Sacred Ground: Cpl. AnnaLina Hill

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. AnnaLina Hill, an ammunition technician with Marine Rotational...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. AnnaLina Hill, an ammunition technician with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, poses for a photo following her reenlistment ceremony at the Battle of Bloody Ridge memorial in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 8, 2024. Hill reenlisted during a visit to the Solomon Islands. Marines visited to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. Hill is a native of Kentucky. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of Guadalcanal, at a place steeped in Marine Corps history, Cpl. AnnaLina Hill stood proudly on Bloody Ridge, where 82 years ago, Marines fought valiantly during one of the most decisive battles of World War II. Hill, a 22-year-old from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and an ammunition technician with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, made a momentous decision to reenlist in the United States Marine Corps, Aug 8, 2024.



"I joined the Marine Corps because the Marine Corps has been a part of my life since I was born," Hill shared. "To continue on the legacy of my family was all I could dream about. Having a purpose in life, knowing that I have given back to my country, is what makes me proud of what I do."



Hill’s connection to the Marine Corps runs deep. Her father, who served 21 years and retired as a Marine Gunnery Sgt., has been her greatest influence. Growing up in a household where the Marine Corps was a way of life, Hill felt a natural pull toward the Corps.



"I have multiple family members in the Marine Corps. My biggest influence is my father," she said.



When it came to choosing her Military Occupational Specialty, Hill believes it wasn’t just a matter of choice but destiny.



"I didn’t choose my MOS; I like to believe that the MOS chose me," she stated.



As a 2311 ammunition technician, Hill plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of munitions, a responsibility she carries with honor.



Hill is currently deployed to Australia as part of MRF-D 24.3. This marks Hill’s first time serving overseas. It’s an experience she describes as transformative, shaping her perspective on the world and solidifying her commitment to the Marine Corps.



"This is my first deployment," she said. "I ultimately decided to reenlist when I realized I can’t imagine my life outside of the Marine Corps. Being in the Corps has given me the greatest opportunity to see the world and just being a part of something greater."



Reenlisting at Guadalcanal, on the 82nd anniversary of the battle, was a profound moment for Hill—one that connects her to the Marines who fought and died on the same ground decades ago.



"To reenlist at Guadalcanal on the 82nd anniversary is beyond any words can describe, but the closest I can describe it as is that it was an honor to be there," Hill expressed.



As she looks ahead to the future, Hill remains grateful for the experiences and opportunities the Marine Corps has provided.



"I am grateful for everything that I have been able to experience in the Corps, and I am thankful for my family and friends who have supported me," she said.



For Cpl. AnnaLina Hill, reenlisting on Bloody Ridge was more than just a career decision—it was a tribute to the Marines who came before her and a commitment to carrying their legacy forward. As she continues her journey in the Marine Corps, she does so with a deep sense of purpose and an unwavering dedication to her country.