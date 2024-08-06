District of Columbia National Guard Female Mentorship and Morale Program host travel benefits seminar for military members

WASHINGTON – Studies show that working women who take vacations are less likely to deal with depression and chronic stress than those who skip out on their annual leave. However, vacations can induce stress when considering the cost of the trip and its associated expenses. In light of this correlation, the District of Columbia National Guard's Female Mentorship and Morale Program held a lunch session enlightening members on ways to mitigate travel costs.



“Our intent is to promote leadership. We're partnering with family readiness and covering topics on health and wellness,” said Capt. Mayaunda Bowens, Joint Logistics Support Operations Officer and DC Female Mentorship and Morale Program (FMMP) organizer..



The Female Mentorship and Morale Program officially kicked off in December 2022. The program aims to ensure members are given the resources they need as soldiers, future leaders, and women in the Army. It allocates mentorships, plans tasks among members, and has semi-annual ‘Brown Bag Lunches’.



The year’s ‘Brown Bag Lunch’ was held in the Freedom Ceremony room at the DC Armory. Members discussed resources available for soldiers to travel or vacation without worrying about the cost of expenses. Attendees had the opportunity to ask about many Army programs and benefits and how to receive them. Bowens addressed travel programs such as MGM Resorts, the Military and Veterans Program, ID.me, priority passes, and many other programs that discount travel expenses.



Capt. Bowens encourages women in the program to take time to rest and relax, especially as soldiers.



“We have to be able to decompress, especially as black women; we carry the weight of the world on our shoulders, and we're so great at it, we can handle it,” said Bowens. “But you also have to remember to take care of yourself as well because no one's gonna take care of you but you.”

Date Posted: 08.11.2024 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US