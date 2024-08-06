Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michael Fine Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 Years

    WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Fine 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    West Seneca, NY native, Air Force Reserve MSgt Michael Fine is retiring from the U.S. Air Force Reserve after serving honorably for 20 years. Fine served as with 459th Air Refueling Wing, Joint Base Andrews, MD.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 12:32
    Story ID: 478293
    Location: WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michael Fine Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 Years, by MSgt Michael Fine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download