West Seneca, NY native, Air Force Reserve MSgt Michael Fine is retiring from the U.S. Air Force Reserve after serving honorably for 20 years. Fine served as with 459th Air Refueling Wing, Joint Base Andrews, MD.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 12:32
|Story ID:
|478293
|Location:
|WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Fine Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 Years, by MSgt Michael Fine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.