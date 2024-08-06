Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 12:32 Story ID: 478293 Location: WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, US Hometown: WEST SENECA, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Michael Fine Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 Years, by MSgt Michael Fine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.