Senior executive earns exclusive award through leadership during complex and challenging work

Courtesy Photo | Beth Coffey (center), Director of Programs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Beth Coffey (center), Director of Programs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Northwestern Division, receives a Meritorious Executive, Presidential Rank Award, from Christine Wormuth (left), Secretary of the Army, June 22, 2024 during a ceremony at the Pentagon. Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon (right), 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), attended the ceremony, which recognized extraordinary achievements by career executives in Federal service. see less | View Image Page

PORTLAND, Ore. – Considering the massive size of the territory within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Northwestern Division footprint (14 states and 2,000 miles wide), it’s understandable that the organization faces considerable adversity when it comes to implementing its programs. The challenges can come in many forms: budget shortfalls, lawsuits, international treaty negotiations and staffing shortages.

The division has 5,300 employees peppered throughout its headquarters and five individual districts to help manage the ponderous workload. Beth Coffey, Director of Programs, is one of two Senior Executive Service (SES) staff members assigned to lead the division, in addition to the division commander and deputy leadership. Coffey was appointed to the SES in December 2019 and oversees a vast range of operations including planning, emergency response and environmental protection across the Columbia and Missouri River basins.

Over the last three years, Coffey led complex efforts to balance system resiliency with environmental needs in the Columbia River Basin, as well as shaping international treaty negotiations and finding innovative solutions to meet National Environmental Policy Act requirements during the pandemic. Due to Coffey’s efforts, she received a nomination and selection for a Presidential Rank Award. Coffey said she was humbled and thankful for the award, which she accepted during a July 25, 2024 ceremony at the Pentagon.

“I think it is a reflection of the amazingly complex work we are doing here in Northwestern Division to secure the future for delivering our missions, as well as our focus on developing the future leaders and a diverse and strong workforce,” said Coffey. “It demonstrates the incredible work we do here in NWD and how fortunate I am to lead an amazing team. I’m grateful to have an opportunity to lead in this organization and look forward to leading more change.”

Presidential Rank Awards recognize extraordinary achievements by career executives in Federal service. Additionally, these awards provide an opportunity to recognize the top individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to their agency and the Federal government.

Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, presented a Meritorious Executive, Presidential Rank Award to Coffey during the ceremony and elaborated on the significance of the award, specifically on the importance DA civilians bring to the Army at all ranks.

“Not only is the number of awards limited to a very small percentage of candidates by law, but all nominees are intensely scrutinized by an independent board of leaders from within the government and the private sector,” said Wormuth. “The parameters of this review focused on sustained accomplishment over a career, not just a single contribution. So, each of the recipients that you see here today have committed themselves to a lifetime of service to our country and to our army and their impact has been tremendous.”

Coffey has displayed this sustained career with her over 30 years as a federal employee, starting as an engineering intern, progressing through various roles, including environmental engineer, project manager and chief of the Civil Works Integration Division. Coffey also had a 28-year career as a U.S. Army engineer officer, retiring in 2021 at the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

After reflection of the recognition and her work at Northwestern Division, Coffey said she was proud, but not about her accomplishments.

“Over the last five years we have worked to overcome devastating floods in the Missouri Basin, completed an unprecedented Columbia Basin Environmental Impact Statement that was complex and had an aggressive schedule to ensure our 12 facilities could continue to operate, and put in amazing efforts on the Columbia River Treaty negotiations,” said Coffey. “The people in the Division really embody ESSAYONS* and I am very thankful to lead this great team.”



*Essayons is the motto of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It translates to “Let us try!” in French. But “try” for the Army Corps is not a half-hearted “try.” Trying means bringing all of our skills, talents, resources and gusto to bear on a challenge. It means that we will try, and we will try until we succeed.