Marne innovation takes on NTC

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brenden Shutt, assigned to the Marne Innovation Center, 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), presents the Long Range Artillery Tactical Network, which allows leadership real-time visibility of dismounted Soldier movements, at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, July 18, 2024. The Marne Innovation Center focuses on increasing efficiency through data and improving the capabilities of 3rd ID. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — As the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1st ABCT), 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) wraps up its training rotation at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California, they’ve taken stock of lessons learned and progress gained.

Throughout their time at NTC, 1st ABCT has worked hand-in-hand with the Marne Innovation Center (MIC), an invention workspace that encourages Soldiers to develop and create technology to increase lethality and inspire a forward-thinking mindset.

An example of this creativity in action is Staff Sgt. Clayton Handcock, a squad leader for 541st Combat Engineer Company Armor, 92nd Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, who help develop improvements in mine-clearing.

“The cradle framework that holds the bolted-down MICLIC (M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge) on the M113 was funded, modeled and created by my team through the Marne Innovation Centers’ equipment and expertise,” said Handcock. “The equipment was an unmatched success for our NTC rotation.”

The MIC had several projects being tested during the NTC rotation, including the cradle framework, which specifically addressed the brigade’s specific challenges that Soldiers face on the ground.

Another notable project is the 3-D printed Bradley cable protectors, which significantly improves the durability of crucial data cables in Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The Hoverfly Tethered unmanned aircraft system with Sentinel software represents a leap forward in call-for-fire capabilities, integrating artificial intelligence target recognition software with drone technology.

In the realm of electronic warfare (EW), the EW targeting application showcases the center's software development capabilities by streamlining sensor data analysis.

The EW decoy system and inflatable visual and thermal infantry fighting vehicle decoys add new dimensions to tactical deception and EW.

“The Innovation Center is such a unique aspect 3rd ID intercross with XVIII Airborne Corps,” said 1st Lt. Mallory Moore, a Marne innovations officer. “It's a unique opportunity, allowing Soldiers to come through the door with an idea. We're honestly creating a culture of innovation throughout 3rd ID.”

1st Sgt. Morgan Wallace, first sergeant of Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, proposed a mesh network that uses an Android Tactical Awareness Kit, that can be used to provide real-time position tracking and communication for both dismounted and mounted forces.

Previously, when Soldiers were away from their vehicles, command groups could lose their locations momentarily, causing safety concerns and inaccurate information to be relayed to each other. With the integration of this new technology, these miscommunications should become a thing of the past.

“The main reason the mesh radios make us more lethal and adaptable is because we have a shared understanding of the battlefield between dismounts and leaders,” said Wallace. “Traditionally, communication between the two is limited to traditional radio calls, which requires line of sight. With the mesh network, a dismount team can retransmit another radio message to ensure it reaches their desired leader.”

These technological advancements enhanced 1st ABCT’s readiness and combat effectiveness for future conflicts by increasing their warfighting capabilities.

The work being done by units like the 1st ABCT partnered with the Marne Innovation Center, may prove crucial in shaping the future of U.S. military operations and maintaining combat readiness in an ever-changing global landscape.