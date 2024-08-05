U.S. Navy P-8A Aircraft Return to NAS Jacksonville After Tropical Storm Debby Evacuation

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TX -- Eight U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron Thirty (VP-30) departed Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth August 6, 2024 after successfully evacuating ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.



The aircraft departed NAS Jacksonville August 4, 2024, with a destination of Fort Worth, Texas for the Hurricane Evacuation (HUREVAC). During a HUREVAC, commands are tasked with getting their aircraft out of the way of the storm to prevent strategic assets

in the DOD being lost.



“NAS JRB Fort Worth serves as a good tactical location for a HUREVAC because we are not close to the coast, storms generally do not come this way, and if they do, they have died out by the time they get here,” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Deputy Air Operations Officer

Lt. Cmdr. William Husky.





NAS JRB Fort Worth provides support to HUREVAC aircrews so they can take off and execute their mission or return to their home base when they are complete.



The entire evacuation process is a team effort involving extensive coordination of air traffic control, transient line airfield services, and fuels personnel.



Husky commented, “We regularly service transient aircraft, and providing support for HUREVAC’s is one of our mission sets for the base. We provide them with fuel, will help them get to the rental car location, and provide shelter on base at the Navy Lodge or

Navy Gateway Inns and Suites if they have availability. The displaced crews have full access to our facilities. Our Air Traffic Controllers will help them file flight plans once they are ready to head back to their home stations.”



"We are immensely proud of the professionalism and commitment our Sailors and civilian personnel displayed throughout this operation,” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer Capt. Beau Hufstetler. “Their prompt and effective efforts allowed us to safeguard

Navy assets and ensure seamless capability to support fleet operations."



The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). P-8A Poseidon is the replacement aircraft

for the P-3C Orion.



As the hurricane season continues, NAS JRB Fort Worth remains willing and able to respond to any request where the need arises.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of

national defense infrastructure.

