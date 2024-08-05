Civilian personnel mentoring panel focuses on adaptability, change

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Agility and adaptability during times of change were key topics discussed during the Air Force Materiel Command virtual mentoring panel, July 31.



The panel, hosted by the AFMC Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, provided insights from leaders who discussed their perspectives on change and how they leveraged these opportunities to foster growth, development, and continuous improvement.



“Change in any environment can be difficult,” said panel moderator Jennifer Bauer, Chief, Acquisition and Analytics Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. “But with change comes great opportunity, if we’re willing to be part of it.”



The panel featured leaders and champions from the CPAA team, including Ronald Ratton, AFMC Command Counsel; Kathy Watern, Director, AFMC Manpower, Personnel and Services; Col. Lindsay Droz, AFMC Director of Staff; and Steven Goudeau, Chief, Equal Employment Opportunity Strategy and Integration, 78th Air Base Wing, Robins AFB, Ga.



Bauer opened the discussion by asking the panel about changes they observed that challenged their organizations and workforce to evolve.



“In our AFMC community, the formation of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in 2012 was the change we needed at that time,” said Watern. “It [was formed] to emphasize the importance of sustainment, product support, and logistics across the weapons’ life cycle.”



Droz emphasized the importance of people during change. She shared a story about being in command of a squadron that underwent a significant transformation. Her advice: Give people perspective, give them a voice, and let them be heard.



“First, I seek to understand the change before I seek to impact it,” said Droz. “Second, I find opportunities to explain the change and build up my team by giving them a voice in the process.”



Ratton highlighted the importance of AFMC’s role in the Air Force’s mission with his perspective on change.



“We have to constantly improve and adapt to technological changes and how we conduct our wartime mission,” he said. “We’re pretty good at it. We understand the big picture and our role in it.”



When asked about leaning forward and taking risks, Goudeau shared his experience establishing an anti-harassment program at Robins AFB. He spoke about engaging with leadership to highlight change and how the program would benefit their people.



“We need to embrace the change,” said Goudeau. “If we can lean forward and have some tough conversations and recognize each other’s values, we’ll be able to get things done.”



Bauer’s final question was about preparing for the future and the importance of being adaptive, agile, and responsive to change. Watern emphasized the need for communication in her response.



“We need to keep communicating,” Watern said. “We also need to do a better job at challenging leaders to break things down and help people understand their roles during change.”



Ratton concluded by discussing the importance of trusting others.



“If you’re a leader, you have must have a great deal of trust in your subordinates,” said Ratton. “If you give them the tools in the beginning and a little lead, then they will do amazing things. That’s how you address change.”



View the full event at: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/932646/civilian-personnel-action-analysis-mentoring-panel.



August’s mentoring panel will focus on generations in the workplace.



To learn more about the AFMC mentoring program, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AFMC-Mentoring/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:28 Story ID: 478207 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civilian personnel mentoring panel focuses on adaptability, change, by Tiffany Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.