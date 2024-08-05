Spangdahlem AB celebrates diversity through Saber Culture Day

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The base hosted its annual Saber Culture Day Aug. 9, 2024 at Club Eifel.



The event provides an outlet for the installation to celebrate and embrace the diverse cultures of the Airmen who serve Saber Nation.



“Day to day, we’ll talk about anything in life we’re going through, but I don't think we take enough time to sit and really discuss where we come from, what matters to us, what we value and our culture,” said Master Sgt. LeAnthony Bosserman, 52nd Fighter Wing organizational culture coordinator. “This Culture Day is a great way to strictly focus on those topics to better educate each other.”



Heritage associations presented educational booths and provided food samples for attendees to experience a taste of other cultures. Some organizations in attendance were the Spangdahlem African American Heritage Council, Hispanic Heritage Committee and Eifel Filipino American Association.



According to Bosserman, there are four focus areas when it comes to incorporating how Saber Nation handles culture and anti-bullying: bias literacy, fostering an inclusive environment, talent management and cultural competency.



“Bias literacy: if we can understand the biases we carry everyday, we understand our blind spots and treat people better. Fostering an inclusive environment helps us better understand each other and make sure anything brought to the table is valued so individuals don't feel left out,” said Bosserman. “Talent management: this is all about highlighting the strengths of individuals. Lastly, cultural competency: understanding what people have internally, and discovering what makes them who they are.”



Other agencies, including Equal Opportunity and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, were also present to provide anti-bullying resources in support of the multicultural event.



“We all need to treat each other as we want to be treated,” said Bosserman. “We must place emphasis on valuing each other each and every day we show up. To me, the easiest thing in the world to do is put a smile on someone’s face by simply showing appreciation to them. Value the person to your left and your right, and we can maintain the great environment we have.”



Service members from various backgrounds, cultures and experiences are vital to building partnerships worldwide and fostering an inclusive culture.

