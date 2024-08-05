All or nothing: A look into the 436th SFS Phoenix Ravens

Photo By Airman Liberty Matthews | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Reimer, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens...... read more read more Photo By Airman Liberty Matthews | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Reimer, 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens team leader, assists an Airman during non-lethal baton training at the Ravens training building at Dover Air Force Base, Aug. 6, 2024. The baton is one of the basic skills that Airmen in Security Forces learn during their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – How much better can you make yourself every day? The 436th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Ravens ask themselves this question daily; a testament to their dedication to their work. Every member arrives at their desk, begins their day and asks what they can do better to protect the base, their families and each other.



“When you face yourself in the mirror every morning,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Lipp, 436th SFS Phoenix Ravens program manager. “Preparing for another day on shift or another mission, how are you making yourself that much better? Am I currently prepared to get after this? And if I’m not, am I willing to go and do [it] to make myself that much better?”



“If you wanted to be a Raven today, those are questions you would have to ask yourself,” he said.



The Phoenix Ravens are a force-protection asset. Their mission is to provide substantial security and support in small teams at austere locations for aircraft, aircrew and cargo.



“The most significant part is protecting the assets and personnel,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Mulbah, 436th SFS Phoenix Ravens team leader. “I see myself, or the Ravens, as the last line of defense to protect them.”



The assembly of the Ravens began in 1997, when multiple incidents around the globe occurred, calling for the need of a small unit of Airmen who were trained in the basics of Security Forces and held exceptional physical fitness standards. Their job would be to guard aircraft in less secure locations, de-escalate dangerous situations and ensure aircrew and cargo are delivered unharmed.



“The foundation started at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst at the expeditionary center,” said Lipp. “That’s where the schoolhouse is and where [the Air Mobility Command] began running the school out of.”



Since then, the demands and characteristics of the Ravens have evolved. While still holding the physical aspect highly, the greater concern is an Airman’s mindset.



“When you look at what we do, it’s not about the tab, the school or the training so much as it is about the mindset and what we’re asking individuals to do,” said Lipp. “More often, [we’re] looking for that moral character to be a part of a team, a day-to-day inspiration on how to get after stuff.”



The drive to be able to work with other Airmen is critical to mission success. Without communication between team members, the work becomes more difficult and situations are harder to de-escalate.



“When we work,” said Lipp. “We work well together. There’s an understanding of constant communication. We stand on [that] platform so that nothing is missed and what the expectations are and how we get better.”



When it comes to the work, the Phoenix Ravens are always up for the challenge. They bring a level of intensity to inspire themselves and each other to be the best version of themselves, even if it’s only bringing what they can for that day.



“Intensity is the level of accountability you hold for each other as human beings and even more so as Airmen in the U.S. Air Force,” said Lipp.“I would like to impress upon people that you can have [intensity] and be intense and still love and care about people every day.”



Recently, three Phoenix Ravens from Dover AFB received Distinguished Flying Crosses with “C” devices for their contributions to Operation ALLIES REFUGE. Their bravery and selflessness throughout their work speak volumes for what they stand for personally and as Phoenix Ravens.



“[When] I got pinned on all I could think about was the team,” said Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, 436th SFS Phoenix Raven, one of the three members who were pinned. “I had one-on-one conversations to make sure their mental health was good, that they would be able to come home, do the mission again, and return home to families, guardians and friends.”



All of these characteristics make up the Phoenix Ravens. Their mission demands only the best from them, driving them to continuously hone their skill set by training harder, employing seamless communication and improving their teamwork.



“Wherever you are or whatever situation you’re in,” said Mulbah. “Give it your best. Give it your all, trust God and trust the process.”