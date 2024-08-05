U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to represent Puerto Rico in upcoming Karate Games

It’s not every day that a ‘karateka’ is present in your formation of Soldiers—however, Pfc. Yaleika Mojica Morales of the 390th Transportation Company, 1st Mission Support Group U.S. Army Reserve Puerto Rico is not just any Soldier. From a young age of 5 years old, she realized her passion for karate.



“My dad was a fan or Rocky and fighting movies, put on Karate kid,” said Mojica Morales, “I told my dad I wanted to do that and he found a dojo and signed me up.”



However, it takes more than just an interest in a sport to rise above the competition and reach the level of brown belt.



“I think I was a young prodigy,” said Mojica Morales “I was fighting with boys when I was little and I would win. They would keep an eye on me, so as I would continue to fight they realized ‘this kid has heart’”



At just 14 years old, Mojica Morales found herself being called upon to be part of the Puerto Rican national team. She attributes this to the many hours she put into karate throughout her life.



“It’s what I’ve known my whole life, it’s been my job, my passion and my everything,” she said.



Since being on the national team, Mojica Morales has been part of many competitions throughout the Caribbean, however, her most recent tournament has the opportunity to put her on a global stage.



“This tournament is a big deal, not a lot of people get this opportunity,” she said.



The tournament in question, the Junior Panamerican Championship, allows her to qualify for the Junior Panamerican Games.



Stepping out of her comfort zone and competing for an international title comes with both a mix of excitement and anxiety.



“I’m excited and happy for the opportunity I got, but I’m also nervous because this is the year I took off for the army,” Mojica Morales explains.



Mojica Morales is just 19 years old and recently completed the U.S. Army Basic Combat Training--the boot camp every perspective enlisted Soldier must successfully complete before officially entering the service.



“There are a lot of females who have been training hard for karate,” she said “So while I was doing a different kind of physical training, it wasn’t karate, it makes me a little bit nervous. But I’m going to go and do my best and win”



It’s with that confidence, that Mojica Morales’ personality really starts to shine through. As she describes the grueling physical and mental training she had to go through, she’s quick to add how those helped to lay the foundation for her being a well-disciplined athlete and Soldier.



“Growing up I was disciplined by that sport. It’s very traditional, you need to stand a certain way talking to the sensei, I have to end the sentence by saying sensei, I have to walk a certain way when I’m going to the tatami – or the ring, so when I got to the army, when I talk to an officer I have to be at attention, when I talk to an NCO I have to be in parade rest, so it is kind of the same thing, it helped me from that point of view.”



Mojica Morales furthered explained her decision to pause her training to join the Army, “As an athlete you can get injured at any moment and end your career, the army isn’t a backup, but I needed to secure my future, took a break to join the Army.



I knew I wanted to be a Soldier, it’s something I take pride in.”



And now with basic training out of the way, she’s 100% invested in making a standout appearance at the championship later this month. Her training comprises of strength-training, cardio, and honing her karate techniques.



“It’s a very difficult sport, it’s a very mental sport,” she says. “It’s not just throwing punches or kicks, you have to think about your next move. You have to analyze your opponent, if they have a good punch or kick you have to know if you need to move one way or another. You have to think about it and react in the moment.”



As far as what the future holds, aside from winning championships, Mojica Morales says, “I want to be big. I want to be in the national museum. I want to be part of the history of the sport and make a difference.”



Mojica Morales is also studying Criminology, with the hopes of working for either the FBI or the CIA in the future.



When she reflects on her career, she offers the following advice for others who want to follow her path, “Don’t get sad or want to quit because you lost one fight, like everything else, there’s ups and downs. You can train all year and just not win that fight. That doesn’t mean you’re not good or you didn’t prepare; just give 100% every time, in everything you do.”



This advice also goes for the Army too.



“A drill sergeant taught me to never settle for the minimum,” said Mojica Morales. “He would never tell me the minimum for the ACFT--only the maximum; and so I was like OK, I’m going to go for that. Just give 100% and you should be successful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:02 Story ID: 478140 Location: SAN JUAN , PR Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier to represent Puerto Rico in upcoming Karate Games, by MAJ Jessica Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.