AMCOM Employee Diversity Committee Hosts Mentorship Seminar

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Employee Diversity Committee recently hosted a professional development seminar July 24 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama focused on formal and informal mentoring within the workforce.



The event, presented as an interactive speakers series, brought together a diverse group of AMCOM employees, to include both civilian and military, to discuss the challenges and benefits of mentoring.



LaDonna McCann, AMCOM equity and diversity committee chairperson and G4 energy and program manager for AMCOM, highlighted the inspiration behind the seminar.



“The AMCOM EDC wanted to come up with ways to have the AMCOM workforce discuss challenges experienced in the workforce,” she said. “The interactive discussion allowed employees to address a topic that sparks great interest—informal mentoring.”



The seminar focused on the importance of relationships, the idea that someone is always watching, and the concept of growing mentoring organically.



McCann emphasized, “All of these takeaways are immediately applicable no matter your position in the AMCOM workforce.”



To deepen the conversation, AMCOM senior leaders participated as keynote speakers, offering their personal experiences and insights on mentorship. These leaders included Don Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, and Lorraine Lacy, director of integrated technology services. Their past personal and professional experiences highlighted the profound impact mentorship has had on their careers and provided valuable lessons for all attendees.



“In my career, the most impactful mentors have been those informal connections or individuals I observed and learned from without a formal arrangement,” Nitti said. “These mentors were often just slightly senior, and I admired how they navigated challenges. It’s about building relationships naturally and using them as a sounding board. You don’t need to formally ask someone to be your mentor. It’s about finding someone whose actions you want to emulate. Remember, you can have multiple mentors, and they can change as your career evolves.”



Lacey shared her inspiring journey from a fast-food manager to a GS-14, crediting her success to mentorship.



“Mentorship has been a transformative force in my career, allowing me to grow beyond what I ever imagined possible,” she explained. “It’s not about what you know, but who you know—and sometimes, who knows you. I learned early on not to let fear hold me back. Fear is just ‘False Evidence Appearing Real.’ A mentor taught me to embrace new challenges and step into leadership roles, even when I didn’t feel ready. I encourage everyone to find mentors who will sharpen and challenge you, and in turn, become that mentor for someone else.”



The seminar also featured a panel of junior to mid-level staff members who discussed their perspectives on informal mentorship.



“A good mentor, informal or otherwise, will tell you what to approach, what to avoid, what to pursue, and what to consider,” said Cydney Nichols, an AMCOM logistics management specialist.



The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, encouraging attendees to share their experiences and seek advice. The seminar underscored the value of mentoring and fostering a supportive and growth-oriented culture at AMCOM.